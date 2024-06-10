Gaming on the go in 2024 can take a myriad of forms. Whether you want to play PC games without a desktop computer, relive emulated GBA games, or play Nintendo exclusives, you can buy a handheld console built for that purpose. But these devices are rarely cheap, and it's reasonable to question why you should pay hundreds of dollars for a console when your phone has access to a staggering array of games via the Play Store and apps like Xbox Game Pass.

However, not all phones can run the most demanding games on Android, and those that can often suffer overheating issues when the graphics settings are maxed out, making the phone uncomfortable to hold. Enter the Redmagic Cooler 5 Pro, a $60 fan that snaps onto the back of your phone to cool it down during intensive gaming sessions.

Can a $50 accessory replace a gaming phone?

You'd be surprised

I've tested a few of the best gaming phones at Android Police, and one of the most noticeable ways they differentiate themselves from regular Android phones is with an internal fan. These have always been effective at keeping the phone cool when playing the best games at maximum settings.

However, I don't enjoy using gaming phones as my daily driver; their gaming potential contrasts with missing or poor-quality features taken for granted on even budget phones. While some manage to function comparably to the high-end, like the Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro, they are exorbitantly expensive (The ROG Phone 8 Pro costs $1200). Most of us play Android games on regular phones, and I'm no different in my day-to-day life. Today, my Pixel 8 is my daily driver, but as anyone who's used a Tensor-powered Pixel will know, heat issues are a common problem.

To test the Redmagic Cooler 5 Pro's capabilities, I used the 3DMark benchmarking app to measure the temperature of my Pixel 8 during a demanding stress test.

I performed two stress tests on my Pixel 8 using 3DMark's most demanding test. I then performed them again with the Redmagic Cooler 5 Pro attached to see whether it would make any difference. While I hypothesized there would be a notable cooling effect (spoiler: there was), the real question was: Is this cooler worth buying or just another pointless accessory?

The Cooler 5 Pro does its job as promised

As promised, this fan keeps things cooler

The stress test I chose ran a 1-minute loop twenty times. During my test without the cooler, the Pixel 8 steadily increased in temperature up to 43 degrees Celsius on my first test and 44 degrees Celsius on my second, well above the 35 degrees Celsius operating temperature limit recommended by Google. The first test also temporarily broke the charging on my Pixel 8; I was forced to restart it to let it charge again. In both tests, the phone became too hot to hold; I left it untouched after testing to cool down before I could safely use it again.

Close

With the cooler attached, the Pixel 8 stabilized at 31 degrees Celsius in both tests. The phone was comfortable to hold and use; the Redmagic Cooler 5 Pro worked at keeping the phone below the safe operating temperature for long periods.

Close

But while the cooler works well, I still wouldn't use it. Here's why.

To me, the side effects and compromises aren't worth it

Does anyone want to carry a fan in their pocket?

The first significant problem with the Redmagic Cooler 5 Pro is that it's incredibly cumbersome. Whether you magnetically attach it or use the clip, a bulky block gets in the way of your fingers when you try to hold the phone. You cannot comfortably use your phone with it attached, and most snap-on controllers are incompatible.

The second problem is the power supply. The Redmagic Cooler 5 Pro isn't battery-powered; it requires an external source to power it. This power supply means you must keep it plugged into an outlet or your phone during use. And if you're playing demanding games, this is going to make your battery drain faster than ever.

The third problem is condensation. After both tests, the space between the cooler and my phone was dripping wet. While my Pixel 8 isn't in danger from this amount of water, the cooler isn't rated for water protection. There's also the danger of water running between the cooler and the phone to the cable, which, as we've mentioned, must be connected to a live power supply for the cooler to work.

However, in later tests, the active cooler produced no condensation. We contacted Redmagic and confirmed that the cooler should not produce condensation when active. So, while it might have been a fluke, we recommend keeping this in mind on especially humid days.

Should you buy it?

The Redmagic Cooler 5 Pro works well for its intended purpose but is cumbersome and inconvenient. There's a chance you might see some performance improvements with a cooled phone, but the maximum FPS reached during my tests remained at 18 with and without the cooler. The amount of condensation generated in my tests is also a potential issue.

Overall, while the Redmagic Cooler 5 Pro is interesting, you have to fork out $59 (or $64 if you want the back clip required for phones), and there's no mag-safe capability. While I found the cooler helpful to keep games running cool, the inconvenience and price far outweigh the cooling benefits.

There's also the obvious problem. Most Android games that cause my phone to overheat are so demanding that I can't run them on my Pixel 8 anyway. And if I can, it's at such a low graphics setting that it doesn't cause overheating in the first place.

But if you and your phone fall into this niche where a bit of extra cooling will help your long gaming sessions, the cooler indeed it works. But you probably won't need to bother with it to enjoy playing the majority of the best Android games.