In 2022, Rainbow Six Mobile, a phone-friendly version of the popular squad-based FPS game, was announced for Android and iOS devices. Numerous delays later, and it still hasn't arrived (although things look promising for 2024). Instead, we've got something better: a quirky cartoon spinoff called Rainbow Six Smol.

Rainbow Six Smol does away with all that pesky seriousness that permutates Rainbow Six Siege in favor of blistering fast, hilarious, top-down action. I went hands-on with it over the last few days and realized that Smol should have been the big announcement of 2022, not some mediocre port that will likely not live up to anyone's expectations.

The above video was recorded by yours truly on a Redmagic 9 Pro. I also tested Rainbow Six Smol on a Pixel 7 Pro. The game ran perfectly on both devices, and there are plenty of settings to ensure smooth running on our favorite cheap Android phones.

Whimsical gameplay that doesn't sacrifice depth

The game may look adorable, but the gameplay is just as tactical as the real thing

Rainbow Six Smol isn't just Rainbow Six Siege with a quirky theme. The top-down gameplay fundamentally changes how you approach each level, and the 100% destructible levels and frantic firefights mean the tense business of Siege is replaced by a different flavored but equally brilliant mayhem.

Characters in Rainbow Six Smol look like paper cutouts and have appropriately incomprehensible voices (imagine if you fast-forwarded a video of a hamster on too much caffeine). However, don't get fooled by the adorable humor; there's plenty of tactical depth to enjoy here.

Under the cutesy wrappings, all the elements you would expect from a Rainbow Six game are found here. Missions include rescuing hostages, assassinating terrorists, and defusing bombs, while an array of guns and explosives offer countless ways to approach your target. While things start simple, you can soon tailor your operative to be a stealthy ninja, machine-gun-toting Rambo wannabe, or somewhere in between. Just don't get too attached to them.

Roguelite gameplay means your actions have consequences

There is plenty of room to grind your days away

Rainbow Six Smol is a roguelite. Each mission earns you XP and credits to unlock new weapons and upgrades, and during missions, you'll upgrade your operative with better stats, equipment, and abilities. However, once they die, they're gone.

Each time an operative dies, they're replaced by a fresh-faced recruit with a blank slate. You can spend all that XP and credits to bring them up to speed, but they'll still face a couple of tricky missions before they come into their strengths. It's surprisingly heartwrenching to see your favorite character die, knowing they're gone for good.

Rainbow Six Smol is split into groups of missions that take you through the appropriately absurd story. Losing an operative will reset all your progress on that group of missions; you'll need to keep them alive for multiple engagements to progress the story.

All this adds up to a bizarrely fun experience that I have a hunch is far more fun than Rainbow Six Mobile will ever be. Sure, you lose out on the grim tactical action, but the tremendous number of upgrades, surprisingly absorbing story, and charming characters will keep you engaged longer than expected.

Rainbow Six Smol is a Netflix Games exclusive, so while you need a Netflix subscription to play, there are no ads or in-app purchases. It's a great addition to the increasingly great Netflix Games library. Whether you're a fan of Rainbow Six Siege, hilarious characters, or simply mayhem, you shouldn't miss this if you have a Netflix subscription.