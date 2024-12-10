The first Monument Valley game proved that mobile releases can be much more than idle time-killers. Thoughtful, with brilliant level design and memorable visuals, Monument Valley is one of the most memorable video games for mobile and possibly of all time. Monument Valley 2 built upon the first games' innovations to widespread acclaim, and Monument Valley 3 aims to recapture the magic once again.

Monument Valley 3 is the series' second sequel, which opens it up to more questions. Can the game stand out from its award-winning predecessors while keeping the series' spirit alive? Is it correct to call Monument Valley a puzzle game? And how do Ustwo and Netflix's corporate practices align with what is a stunning work of art on the surface?

Monument Valley 3's visuals remain stunning and memorable

There's eye candy galore for veterans and newcomers

The video below contains puzzle solutions for Chapter 7 of Monument Valley 3.

Monument Valley 3 is a visually stunning game that evokes the minimalist spirit of the first title while introducing plenty of new concepts. While you'll recognize the isometric, clean-cut structures lifted from the first two games, Monument Valley 3 adds gloomy atmospheres, vibrant splashes of light, and plenty of water into the mix.

It's fascinating how Ustwo has built upon the signature aesthetic of the series. The water levels in Monument Valley 3 are particularly memorable. Crashing waves, heavy downpours, and ominous shadows of underwater leviathans fit neatly into the series' aesthetics while taking it into new territory. It's a quietly impressive adventure, with enough unexpected moments to ensure you don't get complacent. However, for me, it all fell a little short. My favorite level impressed me at every turn with its origami-like animations, but it was over in mere minutes.

Monument Valley 3's animations and visuals are worthy of high praise, but even the cleverest animations can't hide that the developers have taken zero risks when introducing new concepts and gameplay challenges.

Monument Valley 3's gameplay is great, but too familiar

Don't expect drastic changes to the Monument Valley formula

I've always felt slightly dishonest describing Monument Valley as a puzzle game. While there is plenty of the "Get item A to point B" action, mixed with hidden platforms and unexpected reveals, the games hold your hands through linear levels. Even the most challenging Monument Valley stages can be solved by randomly tapping on the screen for a good few minutes, and Monument Valley 3 is no different.

While there were certainly "Oh! THAT'S how that works" moments in Monument Valley 3, I rarely felt the solutions arose because of clever deduction on my part. A slightly frustrating element of the game is that most levels don't give you the chance to experiment with new puzzles. Once you've figured out the trick for the levels in the chapter, it's over, and you're onto the next section with a new puzzle.

However, this isn't a bad thing by itself. The joy of Monument Valley is the ride, if the puzzles were too challenging the immersion might break. I was suitably impressed by how the developers constructed each level, although a little voice in the back of my head quietly yearned for more player agency in how we get from point A to B.

Monument Valley 3, while introducing plenty of fresh gimmicks, is neither a step forward nor backward for the series. It's a quiet, carefully designed adventure just like its predecessors, but I wish Ustwo had taken more risks rather than retreading the same paths. I prefer to consider it as a work of art first and puzzle game second, but this approach raises even more questions

How should we view Monument Valley 3 as art?

Monument Valley 3's background is worth a closer look

As I've discussed, Monument Valley 3 is less a puzzle game and more of a statement. In an interview with The Verge, Monument Valley 3's lead developer stated that the game is about "bringing people together." It's a clear message in-game; there are multiple levels where you reunite families torn apart in a storm, and the cast of characters is significantly larger than in the previous releases. There's also a strong message of environmental destruction as water levels rise and lap dangerously at your feet (Ustwo has a page on its website describing its new initiative to combat flooding worldwide). However, the whole thing smacks of a company more interested in its public image than creating exciting games.

Ustwo has long presented itself as the very image of a progressive, groundbreaking game developer. Its website is filled with inspiring quotes, and snapshots of its offices show open green spaces where the suggestion is that employees are free to pursue their passions.

But when a significant proportion of Ustwo Fampany's (A cringe-inducing portmanteau of "family" and "company") revenue comes from investments and partnerships with companies like Meta and Alphabet, when it seemingly has a record of firing an employee for union activity, and when accusations have been leveled at it for engaging in corporate gaslighting, the indie joy of Monument Valley 3 is tarnished. Is one of the most anticipated games of 2024 simply a PR stunt?

Close

While this certainly isn't completely true, Ustwo Games is packed with dedicated developers; it's clear that Monument Valley 3 has a much deeper background than talented game designers stretching their creative muscles.

There's also the added complication of the game being locked behind a Netflix subscription. Even though less than 1% of Netflix subscribers play its games, that's still millions of potential players Ustwo can reach. Overall, I'm not sold on the inspiring anti-capitalist and environmental message pushed by Ustwo's games when the company seemingly engages in union-busting tactics while making deals with corporate giants.

So, with all this in mind, it's clear that Monument Valley 3 is no longer the dynamic, groundbreaking series it once was. While I certainly recommend giving it a go if you have a Netflix subscription, don't expect to be blown away.

Monument Valley 3 is a safe sequel that aims to please

It's a visually impressive but shallow experience

In many ways, Monument Valley 3 feels like an advertisement for Ustwo, not as a fresh piece of video game art. There's no risk-taking, no freedom, and certainly no controversy as you adventure through atmospheric puzzles. Instead, what you get is a sanitized journey through family-friendly levels that conveys the message that Ustwo Fampany is committed to breaking new ground, just don't probe too deeply.

Monument Valley is out today on iOS and Android. You need a Netflix subscription to play, but there are no ads or in-app purchases.