Apple released a bunch of new hardware powered by its custom M-series silicon last year with oodles of cool software trickery in tow. Continuity Camera was one such feature which converts an iPhone into a wireless webcam for your Mac. All you need is a MagSafe camera mount or a way to prop the iPhone up at a suitable angle. We longed for an equivalent baked into Android or ChromeOS, and a solution is finally available with Android 14, rolling out to testers with the QPR1 beta. We took it for a spin, and the experience was about as good as a first attempt can be.

Continuity Camera is a powerful feature that works seamlessly and is easy to set up. Except for a few high-end plug-and-play webcams aimed at professional content creators and streamers, Continuity Camera has features which set it apart from the crowd, like Center Stage, which keeps you in the frame even if you walk out of it. Such usage of a phone as a webcam spawned a whole category of apps on the Play Store, which were a godsend for me during the height of the pandemic when conventional webcams were sold out or overpriced, and I just had my phone to rely on. In fact, I never got around to buying a dedicated webcam even after the market recovered, because using a phone proved to be reliable.

Apple Continuity Camera

At some point, the concept piqued Google’s interest, and Mishaal Rahman spotted the company working on a Continuity Camera equivalent in February this year. It makes sense because the best Android phones have refined, high-end camera setups. Even popular budget Android phones don’t lag too far behind, often featuring sophisticated image processing pipelines which are leagues ahead of the average 2MP fixed-focus USB webcams. Since this is Google’s first attempt, we decided to see how it stacks up against Continuity Camera and third-party Android apps.

Setting up and using your Android phone as a webcam

Android 14 rolled out alongside the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro earlier this month, with webcam support built in. If your smartphone received the update, you just need to hook it up to your PC or laptop using a USB cable. However, instead of setting up the phone for file transfer or Android Auto, you will see a new option in the USB Preferences menu, called Webcam. Mishaal Rahman says if your phone supports the USB Video Class (UVC), it should show up as a connected webcam on Windows, Linux, macOS, and maybe even other Android devices.

I set up my Pixel 7 this way and a video feed from my front-facing camera shows up in Google Meet instantly. A new persistent notification appears, which you can tap to see a real-time preview of the camera feed and change settings. The UI is noticeably different from the stock Camera app on Pixel phones, but still allows you to switch between the front-facing and rear cameras. Smaller buttons allow switching between the ultra-wide rear lens, the primary camera, or a 2x cropped view from the primary sensor. You get three similar zoom options when the front camera is enabled as well, but only the widest uses the full resolution. The camera preview on the phone looks crisp, but the stream on the PC seems capped at 720p, making the 2x crop on both lenses seem grainy, more so on the selfie camera.

2 Images Close

USB webcam mode in Android 14

As long as you’re using a high-quality cable, the video doesn’t flicker or stutter. You can tap to focus as well, but to remain power-efficient and prevent pixel burn-in from extended use, the phone switches to the AOD a few moments after touch input stops. You can also use the phone’s mics for audio. We enjoyed using this Android 14 feature, but found the wired use restrictive, especially on desktops where the cable length proved insufficient. Moreover, in some scenes where there is no face in frame, the video appears blurry.

3 Images Close

Android 14 webcam mode in action

Android 14 can’t hold a candle Apple’s Continuity Camera

This is Google’s first rodeo with the webcam feature, so the lack of effects and options is painfully obvious. iPhone users can enjoy conveniences like Center Stage, Desk View which mimics a top-down camera setup using the ultrawide lens, and Studio Light. We cannot factor in other Continuity Camera features like Reactions and Presenter Overlay because they mostly aren’t supported outside FaceTime, anyway.

However, you can set up your iPhone as a webcam even in portrait mode, which isn’t possible through Android 14. Apple’s implementation is also more convenient to set up because it works wirelessly, while Android 14 mandates a wired connection. However, Google regains some ground with support for multiple operating systems while Continuity Camera only works between an iPhone and Mac.

The rudimentary webcam functionality in Android 14 may seem underwhelming, but let’s just circle back to the beginning, where I mentioned the thriving segment of apps dedicated to the same purpose.

Win some, lose some with alternatives on the Play Store

Continuity Camera benefits from the tight software integration across Apple products to offer its unique features. With a webcam app from the Play Store, you trade some such features like Center Stage and Desk View for cross-platform support and a few conveniences which Android 14’s webcam mode doesn’t have yet. I’ve used Iriun Webcam for the last few years, and I can use my Android phone as a webcam on Windows over a wired or wireless connection (if both devices are on the same Wi-Fi network like my home Wi-Fi). You may need to launch a program on your computer when setting up your phone as a webcam using one of these apps, but Iriun works flawlessly once configured correctly.

I can switch between the front and rear cameras of my device, and unlike the Android 14 implementation, I am not limited to the choppy 720p resolution. Iriun’s PC client supports streaming the video feed in much higher resolutions like 4K, but I prefer the Automatic setting so the stream adapts to the available network bandwidth. You can also use Iriun in Portrait orientation like Continuity Camera, which isn’t supported on Android 14.

Iriun webcam offers wireless streaming in up to 4K resolution

However, there is a risk of pixel burn-in over extended usage, because the app can only dim the screen, but cannot switch to the AOD like Android 14. In my experience, Iriun works well for a short while if you lock the device, but isn’t quite reliable because aggressive battery management may kill the app’s background process. Another noteworthy disadvantage with Iriun is the inability to choose a specific lens from your rear-facing camera array — on my Xiaomi Mi 11X, the app correctly picks the primary camera, but on the Pixel 7, it defaults to the ultrawide, which puts almost my entire room on display. Lastly, some apps, Including Iriun, lock premium features behind a onetime payment. Some apps even have a watermark in the video feed from the free version, which shows up in your meetings.

There are several other apps on the Play Store offering the same functionality, each with a slightly different list of features and compromises you have to make.

Android 14 is a solid first attempt at webcam support

Today, webcam apps from the Play Store offer the ideal middle ground between Continuity Camera’s versatility and Android 14’s barebones capabilities, but the latter is a step in the right direction. Google’s implementation is still better than any off-the-shelf fixed-focus USB webcam because it uses your phone’s superior camera hardware. Things can only get better from here, and we are hopeful Android developers will add more features like wireless connectivity support and high-resolution streaming.

If you’re eager to use a phone as a webcam, it's a good idea to scope out webcam stands for phones, or the best phone cases which have a built-in kickstand.