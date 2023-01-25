Amazon Halo Band $35 $70 Save $35 The Halo band can perform a lot of measurements that regular fitness bands do, like counting steps, assessing your heart rate, analyzing your sleep time, and so on. It's even swim-proof, surviving down to depths of 50 meters. This stripped-down fitness band is available for half the price, so you'll only have to pay $35 for it. $35 at Amazon

While we didn't review the first Halo band, we did test out the Halo View, which we found to be lightweight and comfortable to wear, as well as pretty durable. Since the regular Halo band doesn't feature a screen, this one's even more durable.

If you buy this fitness tracker, it'll come with six months of Halo membership, which is something you can use to gain access to hundreds of workouts, sleep, and nutrition programs. Once your six months are done, you will be paying $3.99 per month for the subscription, if it's something you found useful.

Why you should buy the Amazon Halo

The band will track your activity when you're working out, giving you all the tools you need to improve your health and fitness levels. There's even a body composition feature that measures your body fat percentage, which is a better indicator than the controversial BMI.

One unique thing that this band can do is analyze the tone of your voice to help you see how you sound to others and thus help improve your communication levels. If this is not something you think a fitness band should be doing, you can mute the microphone at any time. Keep in mind, however, that those same mics would allow you to ask the Alexa-enabled band to give you a health summary, activity score, and so on.

Of course, if you'd rather take a look at some of the other best fitness trackers, we have a whole list of them. Those aren't this cheap, however, so that's definitely something you need to consider.