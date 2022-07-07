CD Projekt Red built an interesting card game known as Gwent for The Witcher 3, more or less a mini-game that could be played within the AAA title. Even though the card game's beginnings were humble, CD Projekt Red eventually fleshed the game out further to launch the online multiplayer title Gwent: The Witcher Card Game. Well, apparently, fans were itching for a single-player Gwent experience where they don't have to chase the meta constantly, and so CD Projekt Red has released Gwent: Rogue Mage, marketed as a standalone expansion for Gwent; it's a premium release built around PvE play, now available on Android, iOS, and PC for $10.

You can watch the launch trailer for Gwent: Rogue Mage, and as you can see, it is indeed a Gwent card game. Unlike Gwent: The Witcher Card Game, Gwent: Rogue Mage is a single-player experience built around PvE play, and it's a premium release to boot, with an optional $10 in-app purchase for those that wish to unlock the Deluxe Edition Upgrade, which offers extra Rogue Mage outfits as well as a few multiplayer bonuses for the original The Witcher Card Game.​​​​​​​

Sure, offering multiple card games under the same Gwent name may confuse those who don't follow along with CD Projekt Red's silly naming schemes, as we now have two Gwent games available on multiple platforms. Just remember, if you're looking for the Gwent collectible card game that isn't pay-to-win (like Gwent: The Witcher Card Game), you're looking for today's release, Gwent: Rogue Mage, not to be confused with Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales, which is also a single-player-focused game built around Gwent (but at least the word Gwent isn't in the actual title). Even more confusingly, CD Projekt Red is calling Gwent: Rogue Mage a Gwent expansion even though it's its own standalone game separate from Gwent: The Witcher Card Game.

So now that you're caught up with many games built around Gwent and their confusing names, if you're interested in checking out a single-player collectible card game explicitly built for PvE play, Gwent: Rogue Mage looks to be a solid option for those that aren't into chasing the meta of Gwent: The Witcher Card Game. If this sounds appealing, you can purchase Gwent: Rogue Mage for $10 through the Play Store widget below.