The keyboard is an essential part of any smartphone experience. Samsung knows this and has supercharged its built-in Android keyboard with plenty of customization options. But the company also knows that some of its features may overwhelm users and disables them by default. However, when used right, they can elevate your typing experience. So here are eight ways you can improve the Samsung Keyboard and turn your Galaxy into one of the best Android phones around.

1. Upsize or downsize keyboard

If you have large or small hands, typing with the default keyboard size can be a bit uncomfortable. The Samsung Keyboard helps the situation by giving you the ability to change its default size. Using a set of blue handles, you can shrink or enlarge the interface from the left, right, top, bottom, or corners. You can even push the keyboard higher up if you find it hard to reach the space bar.

Navigate to Settings > General management > Samsung Keyboard settings > Size and transparency to change the keyboard size. Alternatively, you can tap the gear icon on the keyboard toolbar from any interface followed by Size and transparency.

2. Change keyboard layout

It might surprise you to know that the first typing machines had keyboards with an alphabetical layout, but the arrangement caused the keys to jam. Eventually, the Qwerty keyboard layout was created, spreading out the most frequently typed letters to minimize jamming and increase typing speed. It has since become the recognized standard, but other layouts have been adapted from it for various reasons. For example, the Azerty style is more suitable for typing in French, and the Qwertz layout is better for German.

The Samsung Keyboard offers a bunch of settings for customizing its layout, in case you have a language preference. You can switch between the default Qwerty style to Qwertz, Azerty, and even the classic 3×4 from feature phones. If you have more than one language enabled, you can select different layouts for each. You can also easily add or remove languages, amongst other options. Simply tap the gear icon to enter the Samsung Keyboard settings followed by Language and types to check them out.

Speaking of layouts, the keyboard setting also has a dedicated layout section to enable a number row and alternative characters for quick access. There’s even an option to tweak the spacebar row to include period and comma buttons. Navigate to the Samsung Keyboard settings > Layout to try out the options.

3. Add a splash of color

A splash of color can go a long way to improve the user experience — that’s the whole point of Android 12’s Material You. If the keyboard’s default look is becoming tiring, Samsung offers a way to revamp it with its Good Lock modules. Download and install the Good Locks app, launch it, and download the Keys Cafe module. Once enabled, you can apply themes to make your keyboard come alive with color whenever you tap a key. Sadly, the app is not available for some regions.

Even if you can't access the Good Lock software, you can still add some color to your keyboard with Samsung's contrast feature. It's actually an accessibility setting to make the keys easier to see, but it offers a few interesting hues. Navigate to the Samsung Keyboard settings > High contrast keyboard. Toggle it on, and you’ll be able to select different modes.

4. Use text shortcuts and More Predictions

The Samsung Keyboard executes text shortcuts really well. Instead of just showing the shortcut in the suggestions bar, it automatically replaces it with the expanded form when you hit the spacebar. To create a shortcut, navigate to Keyboard settings > Text Shortcuts. Then, tap on the Add button, and you can enter your shortcut phrase alongside its expanded phrase.

Aside from preset text shortcuts, the Samsung Keyboard offers another way to type faster: predictions. Most keyboards offer only three predictions, but the Samsung keyboard gives you a whopping nine of them. Simply tap on the three-dot menu to the right side of the toolbar to access them.

5. Enable gestures for smoother typing

The Samsung Keyboard supports two gesture controls but only lets you activate one at a time. The "Swipe to type" option is enabled by default and allows you to enter text by sliding your finger between letters. "Cursor control," on the hand, lets you move the cursor to an exact spot by sliding your finger across the keyboard — but you'll have to select it yourself.

Simply go to the Samsung keyboard settings > Swipe, touch, and feedback > Keyboard swipe controls.

There’s a way to get the best of both worlds, though. Select the Swipe to type option for faster typing, and you can long-press the spacebar on the keyboard to move the cursor.

6. Change quick-access symbols

The Samsung Keyboard offers you quick access to some symbols. Simply hold down the period key, and you’ll find ten extra signs. Samsung makes the feature even more helpful by allowing you to replace the characters with the ones you use most. Go to the Samsung Keyboard settings and search for the Custom symbols option under the Style and layout tab to access it.

7. Access Emoji at your fingertips

Emoji can take chats and interactions to another level. With the Samsung Keyboard, you can easily add them by turning on the Suggest emoji option. This will automatically bring up suitable icons based on the context of your text.

For example, typing the word “GOAT” will generate a Lionel Messi — I mean goat — emoji in the prediction window. You can then tap to insert it into your message. Enter the keyboard settings and switch the toggle beside Suggest emojis to enable it. If you’re more into stickers, turn on the Suggest stickers while typing option to use them.

8. Customize or disable the toolbar

Samsung added a toolbar to its keyboard in 2018. It houses shortcuts for emoji, GIFs, voice typing, one-hand mode, a clipboard, and even the settings shortcut. Some items are hidden in a three-dot menu, but you can rearrange them per your preference. Just hold down on any icon to move it around.

The toolbar isn't always present, though. When typing, it disappears and is instead replaced by text suggestions. But you can easily switch to the toolbar mode by tapping the left-facing arrow in the top-left corner.

If you’re not a fan of the toolbar, there's an option to disable it. Head to the Keyboard settings and toggle off the Keyboard toolbar option. Once turned off, you’ll only get text suggestions in that space. As for the shortcuts that used to be on the toolbar, you’ll still be able to access them by long-pressing the comma button.

We all have different preferences, tastes, likes, and dislikes, and that applies just as much to our smartphone usage as it does to all other aspects of our lives. The Samsung Keyboard tries to appeal to a vast audience by offering a ton of different customization options to help you carve out your ideal keyboard. If you'd like to go beyond just your typing experience and get the most out of using a Samsung phone, check out our article on the best Android and One UI software tips.

