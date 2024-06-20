Google Chrome is a popular browser worldwide due to its clean UI, numerous customization options, cross-device synchronization, and integration with Google services. Unsurprisingly, it is the default option for most phones, laptops, PCs, and Chromebooks.

You’ll likely have dozens of tabs open whether you are working on a project, researching for an assignment, or looking up new TV series. You’ll pile up a massive collection of tabs if you go down a Wikipedia rabbit hole. While bookmarks help save specific tabs for later, Chrome has a tab group feature that lets you organize tabs. This guide shows you how to declutter your Chrome browser by grouping tabs.

How to make a new tab group in Google Chrome on desktop

Creating and saving a group lets you access it later. It works like a bookmark but for a group of tabs.

Open the Chrome browser. Select a tab you want to group. Right-click the tab. Click Add to new group. If you switch to a different window without saving details, Chrome will save an unnamed tag with the default gray color. Enter a name for the group. Select a color. Turn on the Save group toggle.

You can’t access unsaved groups after you close the window.

After saving the group, you’ll see a label next to the tab. Here’s how to add more tabs to a group:

Right-click a tab. Select Add tab to group. Select a group. Alternatively, you can drag the tab to the group to add it. All the tabs in a group will have an outline with the same color at the top.

How to find saved groups in Chrome

You can find your saved group after you close the Chrome browser. When you reopen Chrome, you’ll see the names of your saved groups on the left-hand side of the bookmark bar. Click the label to open the group. All the tabs in the group will appear on the browser.

If you can’t see your bookmarks, you’ll turn on the option from settings. Here’s how:

Click the three-dot icon on the Chrome browser. Select Bookmarks and lists. Click Show bookmarks bar. Alternatively, you can use the Ctrl + Shift + B keyboard shortcut on Windows (Cmd + Shift + B on macOS).

The way Chrome’s tab groups function can be a little convoluted. All your tab groups will be available on the bookmarks bar even after you close a window. However, if you close each tab in the group, the tab group vanishes. You can’t re-access it. That’s because Chrome thinks you’ve deleted the group.

How to hide tab groups in Chrome

Chrome lets you hide groups to tidy up your tabs if they clutter the browser. Here’s how to hide a group:

Right-click the group name. Select Hide group. All the tabs in the group will vanish from the browser. You can still view the label to the left of the bookmark bar.

How to restore a tab group

You can restore a tab group if you accidentally closed or deleted it and can’t find it in the bookmark bar.

Click the three-dot icon in the Chrome browser. Click History. Select the group under Recent tabs. It will have a colored circle beside it. Click Restore group.

Sometimes, you may not find it because the tab group is old. It could get buried under newer tabs. If you have a rough idea of when you created it, try deleting your search history until that date. If you find the tab group, follow the steps above to restore it.

How to manage tabs in Chrome

You can easily manage your tab groups in Chrome. Right-click the group tab name to open the drop-down menu.

You’ll see the following options:

Save group: Turning on the toggle saves the group tabs so it is available after you close and reopen Chrome.

Turning on the toggle saves the group tabs so it is available after you close and reopen Chrome. New tab in group: Opens a new tab and automatically adds it to the group.

Opens a new tab and automatically adds it to the group. Ungroup: It deletes the group.

It deletes the group. Hide group: It makes all the tabs disappear, but you can access the group from the bookmark bar.

It makes all the tabs disappear, but you can access the group from the bookmark bar. Move group to new window: Closes the tabs in the current window and opens the group in a new window.

Can you manage Chrome tabs on the mobile app?

Google Chrome supports tab groups on the desktop and Android apps. However, the feature is not available on iOS. Although you can group Chrome tabs on Android, it is not as flexible as the desktop version. It’s worth noting that there’s no cross-syncing of tab groups between the desktop and Android apps.

Here’s how to manage tabs on the Chrome Android app:

Launch the Chrome app. Tap the square icon at the top. Tap the three-dot menu icon. Close Choose Select tabs. Close Select the tabs you want to group together. Tap the three-dot menu. Tap Group tabs. Close Alternatively, you can drag and drop a tab on another tab to add it to the same group. To name your group, tap the three-dot menu and select Edit group name. Close

Unclutter your Chrome browser

Browsing the internet leads to hordes of tabs, making it difficult to find information when you revisit them. Chrome’s tab grouping function helps you organize them.

Chrome also offers customization options if you’re tired of the plain background. You can try preset colors, art themes, and images to jazz up the look of your browser. Google constantly updates the browser with new features, so it’s easy to miss some of them. You can level up your browsing experience with the top Chrome tips and tricks.