Summary Grok's Android app is officially available in the US after a slow rollout.

Grok can be accessed with an X (Twitter) account and offers in-app purchases.

Free users of Grok's Android app are limited to 10 queries every 2 hours, with in-app purchases available for more features.

Grok entered pre-registration on Android back in February, and even though the official release date was March 4th (just ask Grok, you'll see), it looks like the slow rollout of the Android app started picking up steam around the 20th, where the Play Store lists the 24th as the release date. In other words, Grok's Android app is now officially available across the US, with those who pre-registered finally receiving their notifications to install.

Another AI app joins the fold in app form

This time from xAI