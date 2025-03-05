Tech companies and governments are investing billions in AI projects, and new models are entering the market with unique features and improvements. If you have heard of the new large language model Grok 3, you may wonder how it compares to ChatGPT. This article compares Grok 3 and ChatGPT o1.

Related 15 things DeepSeek AI does better than ChatGPT If OpenAI won't open AI, DeepSeek steps up to do it

Grok 3 outperforms ChatGPT in benchmark tests

Benchmark tests show that Grok 3 outperforms ChatGPT. In Math (AIME'25), Grok 3 scores 93.3% compared to OpenAI and its o1 at 79%, proving better mathematical reasoning. In Science (GPQA), Grok 3 scores 84.6% while OpenAI o1 scores 78%, reflecting advanced scientific problem-solving. In Coding (LiveCodeBench), Grok 3 scores 79.4% compared to OpenAI o1 at 72.9% and generates clean, functional code. However, benchmarks differ from user experience, so I started prompting tests.

Source: xAI

Grok 3 provides more engaging explanations

Close

Prompt: Explain the difference between a meteor, meteoroid, and meteorite in simple terms, with an example of each.

Both models deliver accurate, user-friendly responses. However, Grok 3 is more informative. ChatGPT briefly explains each term and offers examples but lacks details to engage curious readers. Grok 3 generates a vivid explanation using relatable imagery (such as "space pebble" or "grape-sized chunk") and a natural flow connecting examples from space, sky, and ground. It adds more context by referencing comets and asteroids as origins, enriching the explanation without overwhelming users.

Grok 3 is faster, but ChatGPT offers more detailed and source-backed news analysis

Prompt: What are the latest updates on recent meetings or interactions between Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky? Summarize key points, reactions, and any geopolitical implications. Provide sources.

Both models reference similar key events but differ in how thoroughly they interpret them. Grok 3 response takes seconds, delivering essential headlines with limited context and concise analysis. ChatGPT response takes about five minutes to explore political dynamics by citing multiple sources, direct quotations, and stakeholder reactions. It adopts a methodical approach, referencing various pieces of evidence and situating them within a broader geopolitical framework.

Grok 3 writes more immersive and creative stories