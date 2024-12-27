Stereotyping is something we're used to as humans. We naturally make quick judgments about people based on how they look, speak, or act. These assumptions help us make sense of the world, but they can be wrong or unfair. Today, it's entered into our technology. If you search for terms like "older people..." or "why are millennials..." on your Android tablet or phone, you might see Google suggestions like "...are older people forgetful?" or "...are millennials lonely?"

Artificial intelligence uses these stereotypes just as we do. I found it interesting because I've read and heard about it but only recently experienced it. Here's the experience that had me laughing and reflecting.

Who are you when you're online?

This X trend will put you in different moods

There's a trend on X (formerly Twitter) where people ask Grok AI to guess how they look based on their tweets or summarize their accounts. The results have brought a mix of reactions, from confusion and amusement to thought-provoking. Among my favorites is the user who asked Grok to write a poem based on their X post. The poem was overdramatic, repetitive, and more of an epic saga than a simple summary of their content.

I had to give it a shot. There were numerous cases where it would keep copying your profile picture, so I prompted it to tell me without images. It responded that I seemed like a middle-aged nerd. I was curious about how it reached that conclusion, so I pressed for more details. The follow-up was more specific, describing me as a lonely 40-year-old man who spends his days playing video games in his room. I nearly choked.

The description is far from reality, as I am female and still enjoying the quarter-life crisis phase of my life. It made me wonder how AI reads into the way we communicate online. It's funny because, going by our tweets, many of us might come across as different people. It isn't every day that I get mistaken for a 40-year-old gaming recluse, but here we are.

It makes you think about how we shape our digital personas without realizing it. The internet has a funny way of turning us into caricatures, and AI adds a new layer to that mix.

AI and patterns in virtual expressions

These machines don't think like we do, or do they?

Grok is an AI chatbot developed by Elon Musk's AI company, xAI. It has a humorous and rebellious tone, inspired by "The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy." Hence, the reason for the shockingly blunt responses. It uses the Grok-1 language model, which performs better than GPT-3.5 but is not as advanced as GPT-4.

Grok came out in November 2023, and the newer Grok-2 and Grok-2 Mini versions were introduced in August 2024. Initially, the AI required an $8 subscription, but it is now free to use. Like other generative models, Grok can only "see" through data. It generates responses based on patterns. It likely looks at word choice, phrasing, hashtags, and even the tone of your posts.