Summary The Grok AI app is finally available for pre-registration on Android after the iOS release.

Android users can expect the app to be free when it is officially launched in the US, with the beta already available for those in select countries.

Pre-register now to receive notification when the Grok AI app is released on the Play Store in your territory.

Android often sees apps and games released on its platform after iOS; it's an annoying trend, with many developing for iOS first and Android second, and apparently, X (Twitter) is one such company that gives iOS preference. Last month, X's AI Grok finally received a standalone app, but only on iOS and, of course, in beta. Well, today the Android app arrives on the Play Store, but only for pre-registration in the US, with no date announced for release. However, those in Australia, Canada, India, the Philippines, and Saudi Arabia can supposedly start testing the limited beta.

While it's encouraging to see the app land on Android, the fact it's only already in select countries when the iOS app has already been around and working for a month sure feels like an odd way to pique the interest of Android users when there's already tons of competition.

Grok is here in app form, but there's a catch

You can only pre-register for now unless you live in select countries

xAI Grok's logo on a blue background

The landing page for xAI states that it's "bringing Grok to everyone," which felt somewhat false when the iOS Grok app dropped last month without the Android app anywhere in sight. Now that Grok has landed on the Play Store, even though it's only available for testing in select countries, bringing Grok to everyone at least feels like a much truer statement than it did yesterday.

Much like the iOS beta, Android users can expect a free Grok 2 experience, the same model used in the free and paid options on X (Twitter). So even though you used to need a subscription to access Grok on X (Twitter), a free limited tier opened up on the social media platform back in December, with the iOS app's arrival solidifying this free use in app form last month, meaning Android users already have some insight into how the early Android beta will go.

So, if you've been waiting for the Grok AI app to drop on Android, you can finally pre-register to receive a notification on release day, whatever day that may be, and if you happen to live in Australia, Canada, India, the Philippines, and Saudi Arabia, well, you may already have access to the beta.