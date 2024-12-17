Summary GRID Legends: Deluxe Edition offers excellent graphics but demands powerful devices for optimal performance.

Feral Interactive recommends Snapdragons 8 chipset devices for the best gameplay experience.

The mobile port is well-reviewed, with touch controls and controller support, making it one of Android's best racing games.

We have been covering Feral Interactive ports on Android for many years. This is a studio with longevity, and it's one of the best port houses in the business, with recent releases like Total War: Empire and Hitman: Blood Money that indeed plays excellently on mobile. This is why we're always excited to see new ports from the studio come to Android, and we've been anticipating the arrival of GRID Legends: Deluxe Edition, which was originally released on consoles and PC in 2022 and is out today for $13.49 on Android (the iOS release is listed for $14.99) thanks to the work of Feral Interactive.

Video of a single race to get an idea of the graphics

What to expect from GRID Legends: Deluxe Edition

The thing to keep in mind with Feral Interactive ports is that there is typically a handful of supported devices, and this time around, we are dealing with a very demanding AAA game that is only a couple of years old, which means you'll need a powerful device to get the most out of this title. This is why Feral recommends playing with a device using a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3., or Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. The company has also tested the game on the OnePlus 11 / 12 / Nord 4 / Pad 2, Samsung Galaxy S23 / S23 Ultra / S23+ / S24 / S24 Ultra / S24+, Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, Xiaomi Poco F6, and Xiaomi Poco F6, so if your hardware is similar to any of the listed devices, you should be fine.

Having tested GRID Legends: Deluxe Edition on the ROG Phone 9 Pro Edition, I can say the game looks great, especially if you install the high-res textures. The graphics are superb, to the point GRID Legends; Deluxe Edition is likely the best-looking racer on Android, but these great graphics do come at a cost, where the title, even when played on one of the most powerful gaming phones released this year, can rarely hit frames over 30FPS (keep in mind the ROG Phone isn't on the supported list). You can dial things in with the video settings, flipping from preferring performance to graphics, but all this did was cap the game to 30FPS. I welcome this setting, as I prefer a locked framerate to one that fluctuates during gameplay.

Close

Mix of screenshots of gameplay and settings

Overall, GRID Legends: Deluxe Edition is well-reviewed across PC and consoles, and now that it's available on mobile, it's clear Feral put in the work to deliver yet another excellent port. The touch controls work well and offer a few different control settings. Plus, controllers are supported, which is easily the best way to play, with tactile controls. Basically, if you enjoyed Feral Interactive's port of GRID Autosport on mobile, then you are absolutely going to love GRID Legends: Deluxe Edition as one of Android's best racing games.

If you love racers, grab the game today

Yes, you'll have to part with some money in order to get your hands on the Android port of GRID Legends: Deluxe Edition, currently listed at $13.49. But when you consider the game typically retails for $60 across consoles and PC (currently on sale for 90% off on Steam, perhaps celebrating the mobile launch), the Android pricing is much easier to swallow. If you're a fan of racing games, do yourself a favor and pick up GRID Legends: Deluxe Edition now that it's available on mobile.