Key Takeaways GRID Legends: Deluxe Edition is coming to Android and iOS on December 17 for $14.99.

Feral Interactive previously worked on GRID Autosport.

Android gaming has been taken more seriously in recent years.

There are multitudes of high-quality Android video games available on Google Play, and as mobile gaming has improved in recent years, so has the inclination from companies to port over fully fledged console games to smartphones and tablets. Just in November, a few really great Android games were released, such as Total War: EMPIRE, which is much more than a simple mobile port. Total War was developed for mobile devices by Feral Interactive, perhaps the best and most renowned console-to-app “porter” of games. Its latest work has centered around bringing Electronic Arts and Codemaster’s GRID Legends to mobile devices, and it will be available very soon.

GRID Legends was released on home consoles and PC back in 2022, and after close to three years, it’s getting an Android and iOS version. It will be released on December 17 with all of its post-launch DLC and will be branded as the Deluxe Edition. The game allows players to get behind the wheel of over 120 GT, open wheel, and prototype machines across 22 locations, and besides quick race options, it features a career mode and live-action story mode. Interested parties can pre-register it on Google Play and pre-order it on the App Store to buy it when it releases, and it will cost $14.99 in the U.S.

Feral Interactive has some experience

This is not the first GRID title that will be released on mobile devices, nor is it the first GRID game that Feral Interactive has worked on. Back in 2019, GRID Autosport was released on Android two years after its iOS release and five years after its console release. Obviously, Android gaming has become a more serious endeavor recently, and that is reflected by the fact that GRID Legends will come out on the operating system not only at the same time as on iOS, but because gamers don’t have to wait more than five years post-console launch for it.

Feral Interactive has been busy in recent years. It developed the port of the excellent Hitman: Blood Money with Reprisal, and it’s easily the best stealth game available on Android devices. Additionally, last year, Feral Interactive ported 2006’s Sid Meier’s Railroads to mobile devices, and it’s the ideal way to experience the landmark tycoon game. A lot of the games we listed as having the best graphics on Android were created by Feral Interactive, such as the excellent Alien Isolation port. For emulating older consoles or playing these Android games at their highest settings, we have our opinions on the best Android handheld consoles in 2024.