One of the best smart doorbell cameras is seeing a hefty discount today, with the Arlo Video Doorbell 2K seeing its lowest price ever at Amazon. It's going for just $60, which is a discount of more than 50%, as the Arlo Video Doorbell 2K regularly costs $130. The Video Doorbell 2K's previous lowest price was $80, so this deal makes for some significant savings. Amazon has it marked as a limited time deal, however, so act quickly to ensure the savings.

Why you should buy the Arlo Video Doorbell 2K

One of the things we love in our Arlo Video Doorbell 2K review is its simplicity. Arlo's simplistic approach is beneficial in features across the board, from installation to app connectivity to putting all of the Video Doorbell 2K's features to use. Its 2K video quality is sharp, and the 2K resolution allows you to zoom in quite a bit without losing image quality.

The camera view allows you to see head-to-toe with a 180-degree diagonal viewing angle. This allows you to see packages that are left at the door, and night vision chips in to help you keep track of anything that may be going on after dark. Should you detect any unwanted visitors, an integrated siren is included to ward them off.

When it comes to getting things set up, you can use the Arlo Video Doorbell 2K with a wired connection or wirelessly. Using it wirelessly will make for an easier install, but if your home is already wired for a doorbell, the Video Doorbell 2K can tap into that. It has an integrated rechargeable battery should you choose to go the wireless route.

There's plenty of add-ons that make the Arlo Video Doorbell 2K an even better investment, such as an Arlo Secure Plan that includes personalized alerts with Arlo Intelligence, customizable activity zones, and 24/7 emergency response. A purchase of the Arlo Video Doorbell 2K includes a 30-day free trial of Arlo Secure Plan so you can explore whether or not the doorbell's built-in features are enough for your needs.

You're going to want to hurry up and make a purchase if you feel the Arlo Video Doorbell 2K is right for your home. It's marked all the way down from $130 to just $60, and this best price ever on the doorbell isn't likely to last very long.