Modding lets you experience a video game from an entirely new angle. Mods are most prevalent on PC games, where the game files are accessible to all users. Modders add, tweak, or remove files to change how the game works. Android games don't offer the same modding capability as PC games, but with a little effort, you can install mods just like you're on your desktop.

We collected some of the best mods available for Android games in this list, along with instructions on installing each. Mods are a great way to squeeze some extra hours out of your favorite game, so redownload Knights of the Old Republic 2, grab one of the best Android gaming controllers, and see what you've been missing.

Before you get started

Modding games isn't a reliable or straightforward process, no matter the platform, and Android is terrible. Most moddable games are ports of PC games. Android games aren't usually designed to support mods. This doesn't mean you can install mods the same way on PC. Due to access permissions and the game's structure, games that are easily moddable on PC often can't be modded on Android.

It's also worth reiterating the universal rule of modding. Mods will break your game at worst and render your save files as inaccessible at best. Back up your save files before you start modding to avoid a disaster.

Modding Android games may also require you to install an APK to access an older game version. Check out our guide on installing APKs if you're unfamiliar with the process.

The Sith Lords Recovered - KOTOR 2

If you loved Knights of the Old Republic 2, you might be surprised that the developers cut a significant amount of content from the game before its release. If you're keen to check out this content, install The Sith Lords Recovered Content Mod.

You'll need to do a significant amount of work to get it working. We have a guide to walk you through this process. It's worth the effort. KOTR 2 is one of the best RPGs for Android, and this mod makes it better.

Beach Farm - Stardew Valley

Stardew Valley's 1.5 update introduced plenty of new features, but it hasn't come to Android yet. If you're a fan of this game (and why not, it's one of the fantastic RPGs for Android), there's a way to access one of the best features in this update.

The Beach Farm was an additional option for your farm's layout that was introduced by 1.5. It adds a few nifty features like crates that wash up on shore and requires a different farming strategy to earn a profit. You can install the mod from Nexus Mods and the other programs needed to make it work. One of the tools, SMAPI, is a little tricky to use, so follow our guide on installing mods for Stardew Valley with SMAPI to ensure everything works smoothly.

TL Pro - Terraria

Terraria has plenty of mods on PC, from RPG conversions to graphics improvements. However, these mods aren't available on Android. While the library isn't as extensive, several mods are available on Android when you use the TL Pro app.

TL Pro allows you to install a selection of Terraria mods with a single tap. While the available mods only offer small changes, you can combine them to create a unique Terraria experience. Our guide on TL Pro shows how to install and use these mods.

Legend of the Invincibles - Battle for Wesnoth

Unlike most Android games, Battle for Wesnoth has extensive mod support. It's built into the game, so you don't need to mess around with APKs or extra apps to install mods. Tap the Add-ons button on the homescreen to browse the mods. While you can theoretically install all of them, some mods may not work depending on your device.

The list of mods can seem overwhelming, but Legend of the Invincibles is a must-play. The most significant part is a 200-scenario campaign (nearly ten times longer than the original campaign) consisting of five subplots. It also expands the base game's leveling feature, allowing you to grow your characters through the entire campaign.

The best mod for Battle for Wesnoth is Era of Magic. This mod adds a massive amount of content, including a single-player campaign that uses clever tricks to create stunning maps. However, it didn't work correctly on the devices we tried. So the top spot goes to Legend of the Invincibles. But it's worth giving Era of Magic a go, just in case.

C&C Rusted Alert - Rusted Warfare

Rusted Warfare is one of the best RTS games for Android. It's a throwback to the days of Supreme Commander and Total Annihilation and performs amazingly on mobile. If you want a full-fledged RTS on your phone, it's a perfect choice, but you may want more content.

Rusted Warfare's mod support is just as good as Battle for Wesnoth's, but you'll need to perform a couple of extra steps. Download a mod from the Moddb page, then tap the Mods button on Rusted Warfare's homescreen. Then search your phone for mods, tap the mod file, and you're good to go.

If you're wondering where to start, C&C Rusted Alert is a must-play. It's a conversion of Command & Conquer: Red Alert, so fans of the C&C games can relive the games, Rusted Warfare style. Download it from its mod page and open it within Rusted Warfare as described above.

Get the most out of your Android games with mods

While modding on Android still has a way to go, some fantastic mods are playable today. While not all the best Android games support mods, there's still plenty on this list to occupy your time.