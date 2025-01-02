Summary GrapheneOS enhances data security with PIN-based two-factor authentication on recent Google Pixel phones.

The latest update also introduces the option to limit the phone's charging level to 80%.

GrapheneOS brings these features to the Pixel 6 series and newer with the latest release.

In a world of online threats and data breaches, GrapheneOS offers an alternative operating system that minimizes risks for recent Google Pixel phones. The nonprofit behind this OS is deeply committed to privacy and security, often surpassing Google in reporting zero-day exploits. Now, GrapheneOS is taking another step in its privacy-first initiative by introducing PIN-based two-factor authentication alongside biometrics for unlocking your phone.

The latest GrapheneOS release includes a long list of updates, but the standout feature is a new, more secure fingerprint unlock method. While fingerprint unlock is convenient, GrapheneOS has enhanced its security by pairing it with a 4- or 6-digit PIN for an added layer of protection. Although this might feel slightly inconvenient for everyday users, it’s a critical feature for those facing heightened security risks.

GrapheneOS’s high-threat model — designed for journalists, activists, and government employees at risk of targeted attacks — recommends using a random Diceware passphrase as the primary unlock method. The new fingerprint-and-PIN combination serves as a secondary option for more convenience since it’s quicker than entering the passphrase repeatedly.

The developer notes that biometrics and PINs can be used for up to 48 hours before requiring the passphrase again. Additionally, the OS limits failed fingerprint unlock attempts to five, though the option to adjust this limit is in the works. While a 6-digit PIN alone isn’t foolproof, modern Pixel phones proactively limit failed attempts, reducing the chances of unauthorized access.

Beyond this security enhancement, the latest GrapheneOS update adds a battery charging limiter to cap charging at 80%. This feature is already available on several phones to extend the battery’s lifespan. While currently fixed at 80%, the developers aim to make this level customizable in a future update.

GrapheneOS v2024123000 is now available on both beta and stable channels for the entire range of Google Pixel phones, going back to the Pixel 6. The recently launched Pixel 9 series and even budget-friendly A-series models are supported. If you're already using GrapheneOS, the update should arrive soon, though you can sideload the update manually, too. And if you’re new to GrapheneOS, check out our in-depth guide to get started with this privacy-first OS and enhance your Pixel phone’s data security.

Thanks: Nick