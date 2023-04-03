Last year, Google announced that it was adjusting prices for YouTube Premium family subscribers. Rather than $18, family plan subscribers now have to pay $23 as of November 2022. One group was spared so far, though. Grandfathered family plan subscribers who joined YouTube Red before it was rebranded to YouTube Premium still only have to pay $15. As Google already announced along with the price hike for regular subscribers, grandfathered accounts will see the same price increase to $23 starting April 13, 2023.

Google already sent out emails to subscribers a while back to warn them about the change, but in case you forgot about it, here is another reminder. In the email, the company wrote that “to continue delivering great service and features, we will be increasing your Premium family plan price from $14.99/month to $22.99/month.” The company made clear that this change will take effect on your next billing cycle after or on April 13, 2023. If your subscription renews before this date, you’ll get another month at the old price.

YouTube Red was rebranded to YouTube Premium back in 2018, and people who were subscribed to Red were able to retain their $15 family plan. The same is true for individual subscribers, who can use YouTube Premium and YouTube Music for $10 rather than $12, a perk that is still available to this day. Family plan subscribers still had a good run, as they were able to keep the discounted rate for about five years. That $2 saving adds up over time, with family plan subscribers saving roughly $120 over the full five year period. The big price hike still leaves a sour taste, especially given that YouTube once proudly called its grandfathered subscribers its most loyal user base.

If this $8 increase is the push you needed to reconsider if you really need this subscription, here's how to cancel YouTube Premium.