Fitbit Ace LTE $200 $230 Save $30 The Fitbit Ace LTE is a new wearable for children, offering activity tracking, calling, and messaging, along with water resistance, to ensure the device can withstand weather and spills. And you can grab one today for $30 off, which is the best deal you'll find on this brand-new smartwatch for kids. $200 at Amazon $200 at Best Buy

There is no shortage of choices when it comes to cheap smartwatches for children, but if you're looking for something that offers the familiarity of the Fitbit brand, along with the backing of Google, to ensure support and longevity for your purchase, then the Fitbit Ace LTE should be on your radar. This is especially true as you can snag the watch for $30 off from both Best Buy and Amazon right now. So even though the Fitbit Ace LTE regularly retails for $230, you can grab one or more today for $30 each, bringing the individual pricing to an even $200. Not bad, especially for a smartwatch that just launched in June.

What's great about the Fitbit Ace LTE?

Saving $30 may not sound like a lot until you factor in the fact this watch is only a couple of months old. So, the sale on something that is pretty recent is definitely worth looking into on its own. But what really makes this smartwatch stand out is how easy it is to set up for parents. You can easily keep an eye on what your kid is up to, thanks to the included location tracking. beyond keeping an ever watchful on your children, exercising is encouraged through gamification, something most kids will already be familiar with if they've ever played a video game. So the added incentive to get moving fits right into a child's interests in games.

Of course, durability is also important, which is another reason why the Fitbit Ace LTE excels for children: it's durable enough to handle drops and spills. So even if your child is a klutz, have no fear; the Fitbit Ace LTE holds its own even with owners who are rough on their devices.

Heck, even when you know exactly where your kid is located, thanks to the location tracking, you may want to get in contact. While you'll have to use the Fitbit app to make this contact, you can call or text the smartwatch, which means you have access to communication with your child at any time. Handy indeed!

We expect the current sale on the Fitbit Ace LTE to last for another week, though it's currently unclear if Google will join the fun alongside Best Buy and Amazon.