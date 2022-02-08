Whether you like to read books or articles, an Amazon Kindle is an excellent option, thanks to its E-Ink screen that's easy on the eyes, as well as its light weight that makes it easy to take virtually anywhere. Sadly, e-readers don't usually come cheap, so it's best to buy them when they're discounted. Thankfully, Amazon's latest Kindle Paperwhite is currently $30 off, down to just $110. You can even save an additional $20 if you buy a second one, bringing the bundle price down to $200.

Matthew praised the 2021 Kindle Paperwhite in his review. The device comes with a large 6.8" E-ink screen, IPX8 waterproofing, USB-C, a modern design, and a built-in backlight. Despite these great features, paying $140 for a device that does less than a tablet can seem a lot. Thankfully, you'll be able to pay much less with this deal.

If you're shopping for just one unit, simply add it to your cart, and you'll automatically benefit from the $30 discount. If you're buying two, make sure you use promo code 2PACK when checking out to bring the bundled price down to $200. Be aware that they may not ship in time for Valentine's day, in case you wanted to get a matching pair for your partner.

Kindle Paperwhite (2021)

$110 at Amazon

