It's June, a fresh new month for 2025, which means there's a new selection of Amazon First Reads e-books to choose from if you just so happen to be a Prime member. This month, there are eight titles to select from, ranging from historical fiction to psychological thrillers, and like previous months, there is also a bonus short read available, which means you can snag two free e-books for June to while away the start of your summer.