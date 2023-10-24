Source: Amazon Anker 610 Magnetic Phone Grip $13 $20 Save $7 The Anker 610 magnetic phone grip doubles as a kickstand for easy, hands-free media viewing. Amazon dropped its price from $20 down to just $13. $13 at Amazon

Even if you have a phone that’s as large as the Samsung Galaxy S23, holding onto it can be made infinitely easier with a magnetic phone grip and kickstand. The small accessory can make a big difference when it comes to positioning your phone for easy hands-free viewing or holding onto your phone securely at all times.

Right now, Amazon is offering the Anker 610 Magnetic Phone Grip for just $13, down from its retail price of $20. There are four different color options to choose from, including interstellar gray, dolomite white, lilac purple, and misty blue. Prime members can get this phone grip and kickstand by tomorrow with Prime one-day shipping.

Why get the Anker MagGo now?

This convenient phone grip has a solid magnetic build that’ll last you years, and for just $13, it’s well worth the price. This is the second time ever that the retail price of the Anker MagGo has dropped from $20 down to $13 (the only other time it happened was last February), so it’s a rare find. Just snap it onto the back of your phone and enjoy a firm grip on the go.

This model works only with MagSafe phones — technology patented by Apple and allows for magnetic charging. Companies like Anker have developed products around this nifty feature allowing consumers to wield a variety of accessories that enhance user experience, including phone grips and kickstands.

The MagGo weighs just one ounce, so you’ll be able to keep the slim and sleek feel of your phone while still enjoying the conveniences of hands-free watching or holding your phone firmly for selfies. A ring that folds out is equipped with strong magnets that secure onto the back of an iPhone, so you won’t have to worry about dropping it. This phone grip works best with MagSafe phone cases.

You can also opt to pair it with the Anker car charging magnetic mount with magnetic finger kickstand or the 737 MagGo charger with Anker magnetic phone grip in discounted bundles on Amazon. The former is just $82 (down from $86), and the latter is $148 (down from $160).

The MagGo 610 is part of a lineup of other Anker Series 6 MagSafe accessories including the 622 magnetic battery, the 623 magnetic wireless charger, and the 637 magnetic charging station. Anker is well-known for its quality, long-lasting charging products, and this one is no different. It comes with a two-year warranty, but it’ll likely last you much longer than that.