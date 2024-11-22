Anker 533 PowerCore 30W 10,000mAh Power Bank $26 $35 Save $9 The Anker 533 Power Bank makes the perfect holiday gift or stocking stuffer. It's powerful enough to fast-charge devices, portable enough to fit in your pocket, it has a built-in status display, and it's currently at its lowest price ever. $26 at Amazon

With the holidays approaching quickly and Black Friday now just days away, it's time to start putting your shopping plan together. Even if you don't intend to make any major purchases, you should definitely consider taking advantage of the deals on the smaller, every-day items like this Anker 533 power bank. This pocket-sized portable charger is stylish, it has enough power to essentially double your phone's battery life, and right now you can pick up one (or several) for just $26.

Why you should buy the Anker 533 PowerCore 30 Power Bank

Credit: Anker

Anker power bank deals and the holidays go together like hot chocolate and marshmallows. You can pick one up for yourself, a handful for stocking stuffers, or take one to your next White Elephant gift exchange. Whatever the occasion, the recipient won't be disappointed. The 533 has a modern look and feel to it, starting with a curved candy bar profile and continuing into the built-in display that gives you real-time charging data. Throw in a variety of bright pastel colorway options, and you can tell that this isn't your standard, boring battery pack.

It's plenty capable, too. The 533 sports a 10,000mAh battery and up to 30W of max power. This is good enough for nearly two full recharges on a base model iPhone and just over one recharge for a Galaxy S24. You can access the fast charging through one of the two USB-C PD ports or utilize the USB-A port for older devices. Anker's ActiveShield 2.0 safety tech performs over three million daily temperature checks per day to prevent overheating and overcharging, and the device itself is protected by the company's 18-month warranty.

With today's discount, the 533 is such an easy, impulsive buy that it belongs in the checkout line at your local grocery store. It's a solid product backed by an extensive warranty, and it's currently at its lowest price ever. Just note that the discount is exclusive to Prime members, and even though it's marked as part of Amazon's Black Friday event, there's no guarantee this sale lasts that long. So be sure to grab the Anker 533 Power Bank while you can for just $26.