Hikity 10.26 Inch Wireless Android Auto Screen $35 $70 Save $35 An affordable and easy way to add an Android Auto display to your car. This device comes in at 10 inches and also has a dash cam on the front. Furthermore, you also get support for Apple CarPlay. Right now, it can be had for just $35. $35 at Amazon

For the most part, head units for cars are boring and often underpowered. You're either often going to get a stale experience or software that will never see an update in its lifetime unless there's some kind of major defect. With that said, some head units toss out a lifeline in these dire situations with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. And well, if you're one of those souls that doesn't have that option, things can get pretty pricey if you're looking to upgrade.

Luckily, we've managed to find a really affordable option if you're trying to get Android Auto in your car. This 10-inch display is just the thing you need, with support for wireless Android Auto and CarPlay connectivity. Furthermore, it also comes with a dash cam built in and 64GB microSD card to record all your travels. Best of all, this device is just $35 for a limited time when you clip the digital coupon before checkout, making it an absolute steal right now at 50% off.

What's great about this 10-inch Android Auto display?

Having a connected display in your car is one of the best upgrades you can make. It enhances the way you travel and can even make your journeys safer by providing conditions of the road and even accident reports. The display is large enough to show everything you need but not be distracting. Furthermore, it connects to your compatible device wirelessly, making it a seamless experience on the go.

As stated before, you get a 10.26-inch screen, and it also has a 2.5K dash cam on the front that can record your trips. With Android Auto and CarPlay, you'll gain access to some of the best apps on each platform, like Google Maps, Spotify, Waze, YouTube, and more. What's great is that you can broadcast audio from the screen to your head unit using Bluetooth or an FM transmitter.

Naturally, the former is going to create the best connection, but if your head unit is an older model, then FM transmission is going to be available as well. Or if neither of those are an option, you can also use the built-in speaker for audio too. When it comes to warranty, the brand offers a full year, and for peace of mind, you'll have the option of returning it within 30 days. So try it out, and upgrade your driving experience on the cheap.