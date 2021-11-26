Looking to buy a cheap Android tablet or a pair of Bluetooth earbuds this Black Friday? Why not both? Amazon has an irresistible bundle offering the Fire HD 8 (2020) and Echo Buds at a 45% discount for as low as $115. This is a solid deal that you should not miss, especially since combined, the products are worth over $200.

The Amazon Fire HD 8 with 32GB storage typically retails for $90, while the all-new Echo Buds cost $120. As a part of the bundle, you'll be paying just $115 for them instead of $210, thereby saving $95. We'd recommend you to upgrade to the 64GB bundle, though, which has a similar $95 discount and is available for $145.

In our Amazon Fire HD 8 (2020) review, we noted that it's a good, cheap Android tablet offering more than adequate performance for daily tasks. It features an 8-inch HD display, a microSD card slot, and 2GB RAM. You can use it as a content consumption device since it supports Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, and other apps and services. As for the 2nd gen Echo Buds, they provide great sound quality out of the box, and the Alexa integration makes them a boon to use if you have other Alexa-compatible devices. They offer up to five hours of playback on a single charge, which can be further extended by up to 15 hours with the charging case. A quick 15-min top-up is also enough to provide two hours of additional music playback.

