A good smartphone is hard to come by, especially when looking for one that doesn’t hurt your wallet. If you’re interested in grabbing an unlocked entry-level Android phone amid the back-to-school shopping bonanza for you or your kid, this OnePlus Nord N30 for just $150 will save you $150 for everything else on your child's list.

Before you buy this phone, you should know that the OnePlus Nord N30 is an ‘Active Today’ deal that requires carrier activation. For you to get this $150 discount, you have to choose a carrier (AT&T, Verizon, etc.) and activate the phone during the digital checkout process.

Why the OnePlus Nord N30 is worth your money

While people tend to rely on big-name recognition when choosing a phone, the OnePlus Nord N30 is a powerful phone to have on you at all times. When you buy this smartphone, you’ll get a 5G and a 6.72-inch 120Hz display that will give you a speedy and crisp viewing experience right in your hands. The Nord N30 doesn't have an OLED display, but it does have an LCD panel. This may be considered a downgrade, but the screen is how this phone stays so affordable.

If you’re a gamer who needs a phone that has the power to game and stream effectively, the Nord N30 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chip built-in with 8GB of RAM. What makes the Nord N30 even better is that it not only has 128GB of internal storage, you can expand your storage up to 1TB with a microSD card. Both gamers and amateur photographers will have more than enough space for fun. With dual stereo speakers with Ultra Volume Mode, audio heads can hear videos, music, and podcasts clearly whether you wear headphones or not.

While this phone only comes in one color, it does come with a charger, and the battery itself lasts about a day before you need to recharge it, so that means you’ll have more time to do the things that matter to you the most on this phone.

With a sleek design and top-tier performance, the OnePlus Nord N30 for $150 off brings both affordability and capabilities that you would expect from a smartphone today.