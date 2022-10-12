You need something to charge all those new gadgets you just picked up, after all.

Now that most phones don’t ship with a charger in the box, you’re free to get the charger of your choice from brands like Anker. You could get an adapter that doesn’t take up a lot of space or one that can charge all your devices simultaneously while also saving you some cash over the first-party options. For this Prime Early Access Sale, Amazon has slashed the prices of many Anker wall chargers, power stations, and wireless chargers.

The deals are so good that they are running out very quickly, so make sure to grab an Anker charger before the sale is over.

Anker 735 Nano II 65W

As its name suggests, the Anker 735 Nano II is a compact wall charger that fits into an outlet even in the most cramped spaces. Despite that small size, it’s among the most versatile chargers, as it can power three devices together. It’s got a pair of USB-C ports pushing 65W of (max) power along with the good-old USB-A port for outputs up to 22.5W, suitable for your like smartwatch and other accessories.

With the Anker 735 Nano II plugged into a single wall outlet, your phone, laptop, and smartwatch juice up all the same time. And if you pick one right now, you will get a nice 36% discount, making it a fantastic deal.

Buy the Anker 735 Nano II for $21 off

$39 at Amazon $39 at Anker (with coupon)

Anker 717 140W

Not everyone needs a multi-port charger. If you’re looking for an ultra-fast adapter to charge your new MacBook Pro 16 at the full 140W power, look no further than the Anker 717 140W. It’s designed for Apple’s newest Pro laptops and can completely charge the 16-inch model in just 1.5 hours, which is incredible for a laptop this size.

And not just Apple; you can use it with something like your Asus gaming laptop that supports USB-C charging to replace that bulky brick, which is impossible to fit inside a backpack.

The Anker 717 is much smaller than Apple’s own 140W charger, and with this Amazon deal, it’s also much cheaper, costing you $70 but only for today.

Buy the Anker 717 140W for $30 off

$70 at Amazon $70 at Anker (with coupon)

Anker GaNPrime 615 65W Charging Station

Sometimes having just USB-C ports doesn’t make the cut, and you need AC outlets while on the go. The Anker 615 is a cute little charging station that makes the best use of its space by providing you with two AC outlets, a pair of 65W USB-C ports, and a USB-A port. No matter how many devices you carry to work from a café, this charging station can handle it all.

Anker has provided an ingenious way to neatly tuck away the cable within the station’s body so that it doesn’t dangle around inside your bag.

Buy the Anker 615 Charging Station for $21 off

$49 at Amazon $49 at Anker (with coupon)

Anker 315 Wireless Charger

The 10W Anker 315 wireless charging pad, which the company launched earlier this year, is already discounted to its best price. You can grab one for just $10 — at this price, you can pick up a handful of these little chargers and place them all around your home and office.

Compared to the previous model, Anker has improved the 315’s design. Your phone won’t slip from its position, and the charger is easy to clean. Being Qi compatible, it works with smartphones from all brands, be it Samsung, Google, or Apple.

Buy the Anker 315 Wireless Charger for $5 off

$10 at Amazon

Anker GaNPrime 727 100W Charging Station

The Anker 727 takes multi-port charging to the next level with a pair of USB-C ports that can deliver 100W of power to modern laptops. Besides that, you get two USB-A ports and two AC power outlets — and all this sits inside a body slimmer than your typical power bank. It’s got a 5-foot power cord, which you can detach for easy storage.

The ability to fast charge and power six devices simultaneously wouldn’t cost you a lot if you jump on this tempting 30% off deal before stocks run out.

Buy the Anker 727 Charging Station for $28 off

$67 at Amazon $67 at Anker (with coupon)

Anker 535 Portable Power Station

Be it for your upcoming camping trip or as part of your emergency gear for power outages, the Anker 535 is the only portable power backup system you need. It’s got a whole bunch of ports — four AC outlets, three USB-A ports, one USB-C port, and one car socket. You can use it to power everything, from your phone and laptop to a mini fridge and lights.

The Anker 535 comes with a screen on the front to display vital information along with a light bar so that you don’t have to fiddle with it in the dark. Anker provides an adapter for charging the power station, but you can also hook it to solar panels for practically limitless power. And there's a 5-year warranty for peace of mind.

During the Prime Fall Event, you can save a decent $194 on this power station.

Buy the Anker 535 Portable Power Station for $194 off

$406 at Amazon $406 at Anker (with coupon)

Looking for more?

With PD and PPS charging becoming standard across phones and laptops, there are plenty of good charger options from Anker and other brands. But no matter which charger you go for, you’d need a high-speed USB-C cable that can juice up all your gadgets instead of carrying a separate one for each device. The Anker 643 is the perfect USB-C cable for these chargers as it supports 100W output and is currently available for $14-19 depending on the color. That Daffodil Yellow may be bold, but I guarantee it is a cable you will never lose in the endless abyss that is your tech drawer.

Buy the Anker 643 Powerline III USB-C cable for $9 off

From $14 at Amazon

And while you wait for your preordered Pixel 7 to get delivered, you can get a bunch of its accessories to customize it the way you like it, with cases, screen protectors, wireless chargers, car accessories, and much more.