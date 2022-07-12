From noise-cancelling earbuds to robot vacuum cleaners, few tech firms offer as much bang for the buck as Wyze. Arguably the most impressive example of their value for money gear is the feature-packed Wyze Cam v3 security camera — and it’s now up for grabs for an even cheaper price on Amazon Prime Day.

Our original review of the camera went as far as describing the device as “the best deal in smart home hardware”, while the v3 also currently tops our outdoor security cameras buyers guide for Best Value.

Buy Wyze Cam V3 — save 15% on Amazon Prime Day

$36 at Amazon

Offering 1080p resolution video with the camera featuring an impressive 130º field of view, the v3 also boasts IP65 dust and water resistance, allowing it to be used both indoors and outside.

It also features motion and sound detection, and support for local microSD recording, while its "starlight sensor" helps illuminate dark areas in vivid detail, delivering nighttime performance way beyond what we’d expect from a smart camera in this price bracket.

If that wasn’t enough, the V3 also includes 2-way talk back via an 80dB speaker as well packing in a mini siren inside - great for letting potential intruders know they’ve been spotted while also being perfect for providing heart-attack-inducing pranks on your family and friends.

Wyze offers cloud storage of clips up to 12 seconds in length from the camera that can be accessed from the company's servers for free for 14 days. You can boost this further to unlimited, back-to-back recordings via the company’s equally reasonably priced Cam Plus service for $2 a month, or for a discounted $15 a year. Alongside enabling longer clips to be stored, the subscription further improves the device by unlocking its ability for AI detection of people, packages, vehicles and pets.