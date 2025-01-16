Nothing Ear $114 $159 Save $45 The Nothing Ear wireless earbuds are a great mid-range option with awesome audio quality, stylish design, and several customization options. We liked them at their retail price of $160, and they are even easier to recommend at $45 off. $114 at Amazon

It's not easy to set yourself apart in the earbud space when it comes to design. You essentially have Apple's iconic AirPods and...everyone else. There is one brand that seems to be bucking the trend, though: Nothing. With its transparent, futuristic designs and capable products, the company has really made a name for itself in the headphone space. We especially like the Nothing Ear wireless earbuds, which offer premium features at a mid-range price point. Right now, you can pick them up at their lowest price ever, $114.

Related Nothing Ear review: Premium features at a mid-tier price The Nothing Ear improves upon its predecessor, bringing premium features to music lovers at a reasonable price

Why you should buy the Nothing Ear wireless earbuds

Close

Let's start with the aforementioned unique design. The Ear's minimalist, see-through aesthetic might not be for everyone, but I absolutely love it. It really stands out in the sea of boring black buds. Even the portable charging case is transparent, with a clear lid, clear sides, and a white (or black, if you go that route) plastic bottom. But the Nothings have more than good looks—they sound good too. Each bud features custom 11mm ceramic drivers, and they support high-end codecs like LDAC and LDHC. We found the audio quality "great" in our review.

The Ear also offer ANC, with multiple levels to choose from: high, mid, low, and adaptive. It's obviously not going to be as good as the more premium $300 earbuds, but it's impressive for the price point. You can control this, along with other things like transparency mode, low lag mode for gaming, and an equalizer with presets, via the companion app. Additional features include an IP54 water resistance rating (IP2 for the case), a Find My Earbuds feature, and useful touch/pinch controls. The battery can last up to 10 hours, or 40 hours with the case (ANC off).

We scored the Nothing Ear an 8/10 in our review, calling them "an excellent pair of earbuds that both casual listeners and audiophiles will enjoy." We also named their cheaper sibling, the Nothing Ear (a), in our buyer's guide to the best wireless earbuds—and they are just $14 cheaper than the current sale price. Act now and get this excellent pair of earbuds at their all-time low.