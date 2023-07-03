Source: B&H Photo and Video SanDisk 1TB Ultra Dual Drive Luxe flash drive $78 $190 Save $112 While cloud storage has replaced the need for external SSDs and thumb drives for many, you never know when you might need to pull files off a device the old-fashioned way. This 2-in-1 flash drive will plug into any Android phone, Chromebook, or laptop, allowing you the convenience to access or transfer all your files on a drive that's easy to safely stow away. $78 at B&H Photo Video

This may not be 2010 anymore when flash drives were a necessity for school — or work, for many of us — but they're still a useful tool for local backups and getting data on or off your gear before you wipe it and put it out to pasture. Especially now in the age of extra-handy USB-C flash drives which can connect to phones as well as laptops, the SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Luxe is a handy tool to have on hand.

This highly adaptable and stylish flash drive stores up to 1TB of information and will be your new go-to external storage device. B&H Photo is offering the $189 flash drive at its lowest-recorded price of just $78, an instant savings of $112 ahead of Amazon Prime Day.

Why should you get the 1TB flash drive now?

The best feature of this flash drive is its Type-C connector on one end and a Type-A port on the other end. This allows you to seamlessly transfer files across computers, phones, and tablets alike. Though SanDisk makes other dual drives that we love, this is the high-end one that comes in the smallest all-metal design that the company offers.

With 1TB of storage space to work with, this flash drive is perfect for large files like videos and photos, especially if you’re working with raw, unprocessed data. High-speed USB 3.2 Gen 1 technology delivers transfer speeds of up to 150 MB/s, which means you spend less time waiting for transfers while backing up your phone or laptop.

The flash drive is intelligently and ergonomically designed: its all-metal housing has a cover that swivels to protect both ends and will keep it intact for years to come. With a built-in key-ring hole, you can attach it to your car keys and take it with you when you travel. Or just slip it into your pocket or laptop bag for easy access.