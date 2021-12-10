Black Friday has come and gone, but as every year, that doesn’t mean that you’ve necessarily missed the chance to save big. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 is currently available for only $800 on Amazon, which is the lowest price we’ve seen it at yet.

We’ve found the Z Flip3 to be a foldable pretty much worth buying, with it being one of the first to offer only a few compromises despite the novel form factor. When folded, it doesn’t take up much space in your pocket, all without sacrificing screen size when you use it. It even comes with an IP water and dust resistance rating, which is still rare for foldables. Be warned that the Z Flip3 doesn’t have the best battery life, though, and its non-folding S21 siblings are also better in the camera department. The Z Flip3 might come with fewer compromises than other foldables before it, but there are still some.

During Black Friday, the Z Flip3 was already discounted to $900 at the Samsung Store. The company threw in free Galaxy Buds2 and a wireless charging pad back then (and still does at $1000 today), but if you don’t care for these accessories and don’t want to go through the hassle of re-selling them, the current offer is even better than what you could get back then.

If you’ve got your eyes set on a Z Flip3, it’s best not to hesitate too long as you never know when and if Amazon runs out of stock.

