The HP Chromebook X2 11, one of the best Chromebooks on the market today, has been one-upping its own sales over the last few weeks. First, it went from its regular $600 price tag down to $400, the semi-monthly deal Best Buy usually gives it. However, instead of going back up to MSRP, Best Buy instead cut it down again to $300. Today, it's down to $250, making it less expensive than even the Lenovo Chromebook Duet, the tablet that kicked off today's trend of Chrome detachable. And if you've been in the market for an Android tablet, let me tempt you into something better with over double the support life.

The HP Chromebook X2 11, like all Chrome OS tablets, runs Android apps through Google Play, just like they would on an Android tablet, but you still get the functionality of the desktop Chrome browser and better keyboard shortcuts and desktop-level productivity than even Dex at its best on the Galaxy Tab S8. HP packed an 11-inch 2K touchscreen into the X2 11 with 400 nits of brightness, making it easy to use out on the porch or on the go. I use my own HP Chromebook X2 11 at Walt Disney World all the time, as it's the same size as a classic iPad and fits perfectly into the iPad sleeve/flap in basically every purse, sling bag, and backpack on the planet.

Behold, the HP Chromebook X2 11 perfectly slotted into the iPad sleeve of my decade-old Dakine crossbody.

The HP Chromebook X2 11 comes with a detachable keyboard cover, magnetic kickstand, and a USI Stylus that magnetically attaches to the X2 11's side and wirelessly charges so that it's ready to go when you are — though the USI stylus can go for days between charges. It charges at 45W via standard USB-C Power Delivery charging, and you can also use the two USB-C ports to attach different accessories and even a second monitor. The Qualcomm 7c compute platform inside the X2 11 isn't a powerhouse, but it is highly efficient and ensures that your tablet should last all day and then some.

If you've been debating making a Chromebook your next computer, the X2 11 is a wonderful way to try out Chrome OS while still getting a premium screen, speakers, and excellent battery life. For most of us, the 11-inch screen and keyboard would be too small for a daily driver, but as a tablet for in-bed binge-watching or checking emails on vacation, the HP Chromebook X2 11 is tailor-made for you. And at $250, the X2 11 easily earns its price tag as a tablet or a backup computer, as it comes with desktop Chrome and can function as a desktop when plugged into a USB-C hub with a monitor, full-size keyboard, and mouse. (Or a Bluetooth keyboard/mouse, but who can deny the allure of a wired, mechanical keyboard?)

This deal expires at 1 AM ET tonight, so don't wait long, or this beauty might just be gone.

Buy the HP Chromebook X11 for its lowest price ever

