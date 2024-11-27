Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2nd Gen, 2023) $80 $142 Save $62 Want to jump into Xbox gaming without shelling out for a console? Amazon’s Black Friday deal has you covered. For just $80, you’ll score the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, a Pulse Red Core Wireless Controller, and a one-month Game Pass Ultimate subscription (for new members). That’s $62 off! $80 at Amazon

Gaming has come a long way from being tied to high-end PCs and consoles. Thanks to modern technology, you can now dive into your favorite games on almost any device with an internet connection. Earlier this year, Amazon introduced Xbox gaming to the Fire TV Stick, allowing you to play Xbox titles without owning a console. All you need is a Fire TV Stick, a Bluetooth-enabled wireless controller, and a game pass subscription to get started.

Lucky for you, Amazon’s got a sweet bundle deal for just $80, packing all the essentials: a Fire TV Stick 4K Max, a Pulse Red Core Wireless Controller, and a month of Game Pass Ultimate. That’s $62 off the usual $142 price tag for this bundle. It's perfect for anyone looking to jump into cloud gaming without spending a lot of money.

What's great about the Fire TV Stick 4K Max?

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max's Wi-Fi 6E support delivers super-fast and stable internet—just what you need for smooth online and cloud gaming. Plus, the Xbox Game Pass gives you more than just multiplayer access. You’ll snag perks like game discounts, early access, pre-order bonuses, and more.

Additionally, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is a fresh upgrade to the Fire Stick lineup and packs 16GB of storage—double what the Fire TV Stick 4K offers. With this extra space, it’s perfect for streaming, gaming, and storing all your apps and content hassle-free, making it one of the top streaming devices on the market.

With this bundle, you can start streaming tons of games from the Game Pass library straight to your TV—no console needed. If an Xbox is outside your budget, or you’re tight on space, this bundle’s a steal. Just keep in mind, since it’s game streaming, your experience depends on your internet, so you might encounter buffering, input lag, or visual glitches. So, if your internet’s not up to par, you might be better off with an Xbox Series S or X.