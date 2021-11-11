The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live, also affectionately called the "beans," may have brought active noise cancellation (ANC) to the company's earbuds, but their poor fit limited its effectiveness. Then the Galaxy Buds Pro brought that feature to a more standard, silicone-tips form factor. Still, those were pretty expensive — retailing for about $250, there are definitely better-priced options in the market. Luckily, since then ANC earbuds have become cheaper, including another offering from Samsung itself: the Galaxy Buds2. If you were looking to grab some for even less, now's your opportunity, with the arrival of a $50 discount.

The Galaxy Buds2 feature ANC as well as everything that makes Samsung earbuds great. This includes AKG tuning for better sound, up to 5 hours of battery life when using ANC (and 20 hours when not), three microphones for more accurate calls, and features like Auto Switch if you happen to need to move your earbuds between multiple devices. The Galaxy Buds2 are also conveniently petite — they're about 10% smaller and lighter than their predecessors, the Galaxy Buds+.

Right now they're $50 off at Woot, meaning that you can get them now for just $100. This puts the Buds2 right within the ballpark of other cheap ANC buds, like the Nothing Ear 1.

