The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is our pick for the best smartwatch on the market, and today one of its models has some big savings available. The Galaxy Watch 7 Bespoke Edition has just dropped to its best price ever, as Amazon has it marked down to just $230. This is a savings of $90 from its regular price of $320. Amazon also has this marked as a limited time deal, so act quickly to claim it while you can.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Bespoke Edition

Whether you're looking for a classic smartwatch or something geared more toward fitness tracking, the Galaxy Watch 7 is a good option for your wrist. The Bespoke Edition offers a little more customization than you'll find with other smartwatches and fitness trackers. This deal is on the 40mm Bespoke Edition smartwatch, and it comes with a Wine-colored fabric band.

But at its core a Galaxy Watch 7 is a Galaxy Watch 7, and no matter how you style it you'll be getting what we feel is the best smartwatch on the market. It's loaded with features, and they range from fitness data analysis to AI. As a fitness tracker, the Galaxy Watch 7 has you covered with a daily energy score, wellness tips, and data tracking that can keep you focused on always surpassing your previous performance.

The Galaxy Watch 7 can also be a beneficial piece of tech for your overall health. It tracks your sleep patterns and provides you with feedback on how to get a better night's sleep, and with the inclusion of Galaxy AI, the Galaxy Watch 7 can even detect moderate to severe sleep apnea.

Additional AI features are one of the biggest inclusions in the Galaxy Watch 7. AI enhances each of the health and fitness features previously mentioned, but it also comes in handy with communication. Galaxy AI can summarize conversations and make suggestions for quick replies. This makes it as useful around the office as it is on a treadmill.

While the Galaxy Watch 7 Bespoke Edition regularly goes for $320, with this deal you can grab it for as low as $230. This is the best price the Bespoke Edition has seen, so don't miss this chance to grab some major savings while you can.