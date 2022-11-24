Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 $75 $230 Save $155 The Galaxy Tab A8 is one of Samsung's most popular budget tablets featuring a 10.5-inch LCD panel, up to 128GB storage with a microSD card slot, and a Snapdragon 662 chip. It packs quad stereo speakers and a 7,040mAh battery with 15W charging support. At its discounted price, this tablet is a no-brainer. $140 at Amazon From $75 at Samsung $150 at Best Buy

Samsung makes some of the best Android tablets on the market, and for Black Friday, you can get the Galaxy Tab A8 10.5 for as low as $200. That's a massive $130 discount off its $330 MSRP. The 32GB and 64GB storage variants of the tablet are available at an even lower price, but we recommend you spring for the 128GB configuration. It features a more powerful octa-core chip that will be helpful in the long run.

With a 10.5-inch Full HD display and 128GB storage, the Galaxy Tab A8 can become your on-the-go device for streaming and watching movies or doing long video calls with your friends or family. And when you are running low on storage, you can take advantage of the microSD card slot to further expand the tablet's storage space.

Why should you buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 10.5?

You don't need to buy a high-end Android tablet for reading ebooks, watching YouTube, and browsing the web. Or if you're going to give one to your child for their studies. The Galaxy Tab A8 and its octa-core chip are sufficient to handle such workloads. Thanks to the 7,040mAh battery, the tablet can last up to 13 hours on a single charge. Topping the device will take time as charging speeds are capped at 15W.

The Galaxy A8 won't impress you with its internals, but you don't need a flagship tablet for basic use cases. And at its heavily discounted Black Friday price, this tablet's deal is too good to miss. If you are looking for more options, check out our best Black Friday tablet deals.