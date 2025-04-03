Google Pixel 9 $700 $900 Save $200 The Pixel 9 is Google's most affordable 2024 flagship, making a few compromises when compared to the Pixel 9 Pro and Pro XL while retaining the Google smarts the lineup has become known for. An upgraded 48MP ultra-wide camera is paired with a 50MP main shooter, and the selfie cam added autofocus. All of this comes with new Gemini AI features and a 2,700-nit Actua display for exceptional value at its price point. $700 at Amazon

Straight up, I love my Pixel 9, and I bought it with the expectation that I would replace it with the Pixel 9 Pro (the 9 launched before the Pro, and I'm impatient), but once the Pro launched, I was already more than happy with the regular Pixel 9. The size is right, the design is welcoming, the UI is polished, the calls are clear, and data is speedy. It's my everyday device that does everything I need while staying out of the way, unassuming, yet attractive all the same. For me, the Pixel 9 hits the sweet spot of what an Android phone should be, and I say that as someone who has bought it brand new at full price. It was and still is a worthy investment, and our review agrees.

This is why I wanted to point out the current sale Amazon is running on the Pixel 9. The base model with 128GB storage is currently discounted by 19%, bringing the $800 retail price down to $650, one of the lowest prices we've seen since its release. But that's not all. If you're looking for more storage, the 256GB model is currently 22% off, bringing the $900 device down to $700, saving yourself $200. Not bad, not bad at all.

What's great about the Pixel 9

The polish is unmatched

I haven't purchased a Pixel since the 4 with the big forehead, but when the 9 rolled around, I instantly knew it was for me. The design is somewhat simple, with a flat glass front and back and metal sides that are slightly curved. But it's a pleasant-looking phone all the same, and it puts users first with thoughtful elements like a camera bump that stretches across the phone to avoid any rocking when you set it down. The device feels and looks premium, simple as.

And it's not like it's a mystery if the cameras and their software are any good; Google offers some of the best photos in the business when using its Pixel devices, and that certainly includes the 9. Sure, the Pro may offer a few extra camera features, like a dedicated telephoto. But honestly, I don't miss it, and I am perfectly happy with the capabilities of the Pixel 9's cameras.

Performance is also on point, and gaming works pretty well despite running a Tensor, with excellent battery life to boot, something previous Pixel gens can't brag about. Again, the Pixel 9 is a great everyday device, which means it's an all-rounder that is suitable for any occasion, from shooting photos to gaming to texting to reading on the web. As someone who is very allergic to skipped frames and other signs of operating systems getting bogged down, I can confidently say the Pixel 9 holds its own and has yet to break a sweat in my day-to-day covering everything Android.

So, if you're looking to save on the 128GB or 256GB Pixel 9 models, Amazon has you covered at up to $200 off with this phonetastic deal.