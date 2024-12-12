Your changes have been saved Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 $90 $300 Save $210 The Galaxy Watch 7 is the best Wear OS smartwatch you can spend money on, featuring a super-bright display and an impressive array of health features. And with Samsung's Discover sale knocking up to $210 off the watch, there's no better time to buy one. $90 at Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is our best overall Android smartwatch. Running Wear OS 5-based One UI 6 Watch, the wearable packs all the features you can think of in an elegant body. The new 3nm Exynos chip brings the extra grunt, ensuring the Galaxy Watch 7 feels faster and smoother than other Wear OS watches on the market. Battery life is the only concern, with the smartwatch just about making it through a day of use.

For $300, the Galaxy Watch offers great value for money. If you can take advantage of Samsung's Discover sale though, you can save even more and get the Galaxy Watch 7 for just $90.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7

Close

The Galaxy Watch 7 builds on the design of its predecessor with a lighter shell for more comfort. You still get a bright, circular display capable of hitting a peak brightness of 2,000 nits. Plus, it is protected by a durable Sapphire Crystal cover glass for added protection.

The bigger changes are internally, with Samsung switching to a new Exynos W1000 SoC on its wearables this year. Fabricated on a 3nm node, the new chip uses faster CPU cores for better performance. This is complemented with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage, twice more than the Watch 6.

There's also a new upgraded BioActive sensor array, which promises more accurate readings. Theoretically, dual-frequency GPS should help improve GPS accuracy, though most Watch 7 users complain that this is not the case.

Battery life on the 40mm Galaxy Watch 7 is just about okay. It will last you a day of use, but if pushed hard with extended workout tracking, you might have to give the battery a top-up before going to bed. If you want an even longer runtime, you can get the Watch 7 (44m), as it lasts considerably longer.

With Samsung's solid track record of quickly updating its Wear OS watches to the newest release, the Galaxy Watch 7 is the perfect wearable for your Android phone.

Thanks to Samsung's Discover sale, you can save big on the watch and get it for a relatively affordable price. The company is offering a flat $60 discount, and you can score an additional $150 off if you trade in your existing wearable.

If you don't have the latest Apple Watch or Galaxy Watch, you can trade in any wearable and still get a flat $100 off. With all discounts combined, you can get the Galaxy Watch 7 (40mm) for only $90 — a steal price for one of the best Android smartwatches.