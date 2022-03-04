Welcome to Friday, everyone. It's almost the weekend, so it's time to check out the best Android app sales and the best Android game sales from the past week, all to get everyone prepped for the weekend. Our first standout is a sale for Northgard, an excellent strategy game. Next is a discount on Romancing SaGa3, a classic JRPG from Square Enix. Last but not least is a sale for OK Golf, a low-poly mini-golf game that not only looks great but plays great. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are the best temporarily free and on-sale apps and games for the weekend.
If you're looking for older posts, here's where you can find our previous sales roundups.
Free
Apps
- Net Signal Pro $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 1 day
- RubikCalcPRO: Programmable Calculator (PRO) $1.99 -> free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Bookmark Manager - Website favorites manager $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Sleep Faster, Meditation Pro $2.99 -> free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Smart Loan Calculator Pro $2.99 -> free; Sale ends in 6 days
- File Manager Pro - File Explorer $4.49 -> free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Shot on Watermark on Photo - Like Shot On one plus $1.49 -> free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Think Tap Turn - Brain Game $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Fall of Reich - WW2 Allied Siege $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Fire Free Fall Pro $2.99 -> free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Infinite Launch $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Math games for kids - Multiplication table (PRO) $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Cat town (Tap RPG) - Premium $2.49 -> free; Sale ends in 6 days
Icon packs & customization
- Ascio - Icon Pack $0.49 -> free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Black & White HD -Icon Pack $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Cirgus - Icon Pack $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Color lines - Icon Pack $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Glass HD - Icon Pack $1.49 -> free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Lumbre - Icon Pack $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Pixel Pie 3D - Icon Pack $1.99 -> free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Roui - Icon Pack $1.49 -> free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Salpicons - Icon Pack $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Win10 Flat - Icon Pack $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Win Circle - Icon Pack $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 4 days
Sale
Apps
- Access Code Zero $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Castles of Mad King Ludwig $7.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Password Manager Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- EasyJoin - Stay off the grid $13.99 -> $8.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Travel Tracker Pro - GPS $4.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- Photo Exif Editor Pro - Metadata Editor $1.99 -> $1.29; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- Choice of Life: Middle Ages $1.99 -> $0.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- Dragon Castle: The Board Game $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Lineverse: One-Line Coloring $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Lucid Dream Adventure 3 - Story Point & Click Game $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Run or Die - Fun Retro Running Game $0.99 -> $0.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Tormentum - Dark Sorrow - a Mystery Point & Click $5.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Aces of the Luftwaffe Squadron $7.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Farm Invasion USA - Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Neighbours from Hell 2 Premium $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- This Is the Police 2 $7.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Alice Trapped in Wonderland $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Cubes $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Vengeance RPG $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Northgard $8.99 -> $6.29; Sale ends in ?
- OK Golf $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Romancing SaGa3 $27.99 -> $18.99; Sale ends in ?
- Venture Towns $6.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- Diamond - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.49; Sale ends in 1 day
- ELEV8 Icon Pack $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 1 day
- Ergon - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Ombre - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 1 day
- Cuticon Hexa - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- Hexadark - Hexa Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- Hexanet White - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- Hexaring - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- Matrix Live Wallpaper Pro $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- RedLine Icon Pack : LineX $1.99 -> $0.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- Ruggy - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- Stony Icon Pack $0.99 -> $0.49; Sale ends in 4 days
63 of the week's best Android app and game sales