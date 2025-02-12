Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids $140 $180 Save $40 The big selling point of the Paperwhite Kids model is the included Kindle Kids+ subscription, which lasts a year and gives access to a massive variety of kid-friendly reading material. The vast catalog of books makes it a good choice for youngsters who can't decide what they want to read. Effective parental controls also help caretakers limit the available content to what's appropriate for each child. $140 at Amazon $140 at Best Buy

In case you missed it, Amazon launched a new fleet of Kindle hardware at the tail end of last year, including a new Kindle Paperwhite Kids edition. Up to this point, the new e-reader has only gone on sale twice, and today, it makes a third sale. So not only can you pick up a new e-reader for your child, but you can save a few bucks since the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids edition is currently discounted to the lowest price we've seen at 22% off, bringing the $180 device all the way down to $140. Both Amazon and Best Buy are currently offering this deal.

What's great about the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids e-reader

Free e-books, waterproof, and parental controls

Kids can be messy, and they can be easily distracted, not to mention easily fooled. This is why a special Kids edition for the Kindle Paperwhite was created. The device offers waterproofing, ensuring spills, swimming, and bathing won't ruin the e-reader, allowing your child to take it anywhere with confidence. And since the e-reader runs a custom firmware free of the distractions found on Android tablets and phones, you can rest easy knowing your child can concentrate on reading and only reading. Best of all, parents have the option to turn on parental controls, allowing oversight of the e-books on the device, with the ability to set age filters and even set a bedtime.

Included with the purchase is six months of free access to Amazon Kids+ ($5.99 a month after the trial ends), which offers exclusives and original content made for children and is available across devices if your child uses a Fire Tablet and Kindle e-reader.

Heck, this kid-focused e-reader also comes with a free case, of which you can choose from two for today's deal: a Starfish or Cyber City case. There is a third case branded with a Diary of a Wimpy Kid image, offering a 24% discount, but the starting price for that Kindle is $10 more at $190, and so even at 24% off, you'll have to spend a little more at $145. Still, that's a solid savings if your kid loves the Wimpy Kid books.

All in all, if you've been waiting for a deal to pick up a new Kindle or two for your children, today is that day when the all-new Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids edition is listed at the lowest price we've seen since its launch.