Source: Jabra Jabra Elite 7 Pro 7.0 / 10 $100 $200 Save $100 The Jabra Elite 7 Pro will impress you with its voice quality and bone conduction-based microphones. Their sound quality is average, and the ANC is not that effective, but at their discounted price, it is hard to beat the value the Jabra Elite 7 Pro provide. $120 at Best Buy $100 at Amazon $100 at Best Buy

The Jabra Elite 7 Pro launched in the fall of 2021. When we reviewed these earbuds, we found their microphone quality excellent, making them among the best wireless earbuds for calls on the market. They can cancel out a lot of background noise, allowing the other party on the call to hear your voice with crystal clear quality. Given the average sound quality and other shortcomings, it was tough to justify their price tag. The latest deal knocks the Elite 7 Pro to its lowest price of $100—50% off its MSRP.

While Jabra's earbuds have been frequently discounted by $50-$60, a $100 discount makes them a staggering deal. You will be hard-pressed to find other earbuds at a similar price point that deliver better call quality than the Elite 7 Pro. Jabra's offering won't disappoint you if you are looking to buy a pair of earbuds primarily for making calls. This is mainly due to their bone conduction-based Voice Pickup sensor.

The 6mm drivers inside the Elite 7 Pro won't blow you away with their sound quality. They provide a balanced bass with a flat mid-range to ensure vocals are not suppressed. So, if you want boomy or overwhelming bass, look elsewhere. The soundstage is also a lot more compressed, but that's understandable due to the smaller drivers. The ANC (Active Noise Canceling) is not that effective as well. If that's your main requirement, check out our favorite wireless earbuds, as they will do a better job of drowning out all the surrounding noise.

If you are doing last-minute earbuds or gift shopping, this is a great deal. Amazon and Best Buy are both promising delivery before Christmas, making the earbuds an ideal gift for your loved one.