Jabra continues strengthening its position in the wireless earbuds market, with offerings hitting multiple price points. The company’s affordable Bluetooth earbuds get a cool $30 off on the $80 MSRP. Jabra’s budget-minded true wireless headphones get even better and irresistible during Amazon Prime Day. Jabra Elite 3 already tops our best affordable wireless headphones list, and a new $50 price tag makes it even more tempting. You can’t go wrong with this one if you want to pick up reasonably priced wireless earphones with a long list of features, passive noise cancellation, a respectable IP rating, and excellent battery life.

Don’t dismiss Jabra Elite 3 as a below-average wireless earbud with a low-price tag. Jabra’s entry-level offering packs a decent IP rating, multiple color options, up to 7 hours (28 with case) battery life, and crystal-clear calls with four mics. Whether you want wireless earphones for commuting, running, working, exercising, or long meetings, the Elite 3 serves you well without breaking the bank.

But the Jabra Elite 3 for $32 off

$48 at Amazon

Jabra Elite 3 supports Google Fast Pair to easily connect to the top Android phones, Alexa integration to run voice commands on the go, Spotify Tap playback to start playing tunes with a simple tap, and an option to tailor your music to suit your hearing profile. With mono mode, you can use either earbud while the other charges and never miss an important call due to low battery. Now, that’s an impressive feature list.

Now, we do miss out on ANC (active noise cancellation) and wireless charging. Those are understandable omissions to hit the 3's affordable price tag and differentiate it from Jabra's high-end offerings. Overall, you are looking at one of the best cost-to-feature ratios in the wireless earbuds market. What are you waiting for? Go ahead, and grab one in your favorite shade on Amazon.

If ANC is just absolutely required in your next set of earbuds, there are more headphone and earbud Prime Day deals from Sony, Samsung, and Anker.