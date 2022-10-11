The Google Pixel 6a is one of our highest-rated budget phones of all time — it’s an easy recommendation even at its full price. But for the ongoing Prime Early Access Sale, the Pixel 6a is down to its lowest price ever. So if you’ve been eyeing the baby Pixel, now is the best time to pick one up, as Google’s excellent budget phone is down to just $350, slicing off a whole $100 for a limited period.

From its compact size that easily fits your hand to snappy performance across apps, there’s so much to love about the Pixel 6a. The biggest perk of owning a Pixel phone is that you’ll always be on the latest OS version; the Pixel 6a is already running Android 13 with the October patch, and it doesn’t get better than this on the Android side. Since its release in July, Google has also ironed out all the bugs on the Pixel 6a.

$350 at Amazon

The primary sensor on the Pixel 6a is slightly older, but it didn’t stop the mid-range champ from standing neck and neck with the pricier Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. And it goes without saying that the Pixel 6a has a far superior camera performance, even among much pricier phones, and definitely among the budget segment.

The Pixel 6a is the best budget phone money can buy, and at $350, it’s a steal deal that you should jump on before stocks run out. Also, if you’re looking to pair a Wear OS watch with your new Pixel 6a, there could be no better option than the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, which comes with the good-old physical rotating bezel and is also discounted for this Prime Early Access Sale.