Google's Pixel 6 lineup offers incredible value for money while managing to undercut the competition in the price department. It is easily among the best Android smartphones on the market thanks to the combination of flagship hardware and the extremely Google software and services experience. While the phones were incredibly buggy at launch, the company has done its best over the course of several months to remedy things. If you've been looking to buy the Google Pixel 6 Pro for a while now, don't miss out on Amazon's latest deal that takes $100 off its retail price. You can grab the phone for just $799, the lowest price we have seen since its launch.

Google's flagship phone comes with 128GB of storage for $899 and 256GB for $999. With Amazon's sale taking away $100 off each price tag, the Pixel 6 Pro becomes an even better buy against the competition at $799 and $899, respectively.

The 128GB variant is discounted in all three colors, including Sorta Sunny. As for the 256GB SKU, the $100 off is only available on the Stormy Black and Cloudy White colors. These units are unlocked, so you can use them on any network of your choice.

The Pixel 6 Pro packs all the hardware and software goodies that you'd expect from a flagship Android phone in 2022. It sports a massive 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Google's in-house Tensor chip, 12GB RAM, and a 5,003mAh battery. The triple-camera setup at the rear is another highlight of the device, with the 50MP primary shooter capable of giving the Galaxy S22 Ultra tough competition in the imaging department.

This deal on the Pixel 6 Pro likely won't stay around for long, so if you want one, make sure to pull the trigger on it as soon as possible.

Get a Google Pixel 6 Pro for $100 off at Amazon

128GB - $799256GB - $899