Black Friday is just around the corner, but you don't need to wait until after you've stuffed yourself with food to pick up some great gadgets at incredible prices. Bluetooth headphones are a dime a dozen these days, but Sony has been able to stay ahead of the pack with excellent designs and high-end sound quality. As part of the lead-up to Black Friday, you can score a pair of Sony's noise-canceling headphones for nearly half off.

Sony's WH-XB910N headphones are one of Amazon's earliest Black Friday deals this year, and while they aren't part of its acclaimed WH-1000XM series, they're pretty great alternatives. The "XB" stands for extra bass, offering an additional setting to punch up the lows in all of your favorite tracks. This pair uses "dual noise-canceling" to tune out the world around you, while 30 hours of battery life means you can listen for days and days between recharges.

These are on sale for just $138 at Amazon today — a whopping $112 off their usual price. The discount disappears at the end of the day, so if you're looking to stock up on gifts before the holiday rush, it's not a bad time to start shopping. Grab yours using the link below.

Sony WH-XB910N

