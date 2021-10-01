Jabra may not be one of the most famous brands on the market, but it has some of the class-leading products when it comes to wireless audio devices. The Elite 75t are one of its higher-end buds and have recently received an update, which brought active noise cancelation to existing units, enabling them to compete with some of the best buds on the market. They traditionally sell for $150 but you can get them for half their MSRP, provided you're willing to buy a refurbished pair.

The Elite 75t feature IP55 dust and water resistance, Bluetooth 5.0, quick access to Google Assistant or Alexa, and an in-app equalizer. They're filled up using a USB-C port and their battery lasts about 7.5 hours on a single charge, which the case can extend to a whopping 28 hours. Most importantly, they come with effective noise and wind-reducing algorithms, making sure you benefit from the best audio experience possible.

To grab them for just $75, you'll have to settle for a refurbished pair. The company says the "product has been professionally restored to working order like new. It includes all accessories and has been thoroughly inspected and cleaned to meet specifications." However, it won't ship in its original box, and some units could have a couple of scratches on them. Given the impressive discount, it could be worth compromising. All colors are available, namely: Black, Gold, and Titanium.

Buy: eBay

