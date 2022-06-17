Garmin makes tons of great fitness-focused smartwatches, but a lot of them are too expensive to recommend to anyone but the most avid runners. Its Forerunner 55 watch, though, was created explicitly to appeal to novice runners, and it's got the price tag to match. Already relatively affordable at its usual $200, you can snap one up right now for $170 — $30 off and a historical low price.

Garmin's running watches pack advanced fitness features you won't find in something like a Samsung Galaxy Watch4, including built-in GPS location tracking that's used to help provide insights about your running pace and a "body battery" stat that purports to quantify your energy levels based on a number of different metrics. It's got a water resistance rating of 5 ATM, too, which means it's safe to swim in (unless you're scuba diving). It's running proprietary Garmin software rather than Wear OS, but it still does normal smartwatch things like delivering notifications and tracking your steps throughout the day.

If you've been thinking about getting into outdoor sports and want a smartwatch that can keep up, or if you're just curious about alternatives to Wear OS devices, there's never been a better time to grab a Forerunner 55. Hit either of the links below to check it out.

Buy Garmin Forerunner 55:

