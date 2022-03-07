If you want over-the-top streaming TV, you'll know that procurement is an adventure in and of itself. There's the question of platform — Roku, Google TV, the like — and which providers you'll add on top — YouTube TV, Netflix, everything else. For those in search right now, we'll make it easy: Amazon is selling its Fire TV devices on great discount and is bundling two weeks of Sling TV for free in time for March Madness!

All month long, you'll be able to save as much as 42% off a new Fire TV package that you can just plug into your existing set and then enjoy your 14-day free trial (11 more days than what Sling gives you) of Sling TV on any of its plans — regular prices of $35/mo. for either Blue or Orange plan and $50/mo. for the Orange & Blue combo. Well, you'll need to receive a code that you'll have to redeem with Sling before you can activate it (full terms here), but you get the point. The Orange & Blue plan includes 50 channels, 50 hours of cloud DVR, and room for up to three concurrent streams.

Without further ado, here's what's on sale for how much and until when*:

*While Amazon has provided us dates for when each product is intended to be on sale, some which had later start dates are already on sale now. Taking supply into account, treat these dates with a grain of salt.

