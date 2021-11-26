The Google Pixel 6 is arguably one of the best premium Android flagships in the market right now, packing a competent spec sheet and an impressive dual-camera array. The phone retails for $599, but that's with 128GB storage. The variant with 256GB storage is priced at $699 — a $100 premium over the base model. If you have been eyeing Google's latest phone for a while now, you should not miss this Black Friday deal where Amazon is discounting the 256GB Pixel 6 by $50.

This means instead of $699, you'll only have to pay $649 for the Pixel 6 with 256GB storage. That's a pretty sweet deal that further increases the value for money quotient of the newest Pixel on the block. With the phone slated to receive at least three years of OS updates and five years of security patches, paying a bit more and going for the extra space is always recommended. The 256GB storage will come in handy down the line, especially since you no longer get unlimited Google Photos storage with the Pixels.

The Pixel 6 packs a 6.4-inch FHD+ 90Hz OLED display, Google Tensor ship, 8GB RAM, and a 4,614mAh battery. The primary 12MP rear camera can take outstanding images, while the Tensor chip allows the device to offer exclusive features like instantaneous voice-to-text, Magic Eraser, and Live Translate. The specs sheet and features make the Pixel 6 a compelling device under the sub-$700 price range, with this Black Friday Amazon discount only further sweetening the deal.

