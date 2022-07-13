There have been deals on Samsung phones just about everywhere these last two days, not just at Amazon, and as Amazon starts selling out of some sizes and colors, Samsung's own website seems to be picking up the slack — and for the next few hours, you can take an extra $100 off the Galaxy S22 series and current Z series simply by clicking on a live stream of nothing.

If you go to Samsung.com and click on any eligible phone's listing page, it'll tell you to get $100 by clicking the link to Samsung's Product Demo Live Show. Once there, you can click on your desired phone in the carousel to return to the purchase page with that $100 off applied. That's in addition to the promotions Samsung is already running for the device.

Buy the Galaxy S22 Series, Galaxy Z Flip, and Galaxy Z Fold for $100 off

See at Samsung

This deal gets the Galaxy S22 down to $150 if you have a Galaxy S20+ to trade in, and you'll get at least $200 for the Galaxy S9 series and up if you're trading something older. However, all those values jump up by $75 if you opt for the Galaxy S22+ instead, and you get a free Galaxy Watch4, as well.

The 6.06-inch Galaxy S22 is the closest we've got to a compact Android flagship, so if you have smaller hands or use your phone one-handed most of the time, the S22 will likely suit you better — especially if you already own one of Samsung's smartwatches. The Galaxy Z Flip3 is also $100 off with this promotion, but the "enhanced trade-in" here isn't as generous as it is for the S22 or the S22+.

Where things really heat up is with the Galaxy S22 Ultra and the Galaxy Z Fold3. The Galaxy S22 Ultra gets a $100 instant rebate, a free Galaxy Watch4 or Watch4 Classic, and enhanced trade-in. You'll get up to $1000 for the Z Fold3 or S21 Ultra, $825 for the Note 20 Ultra of Z Fold 2, $725 for the S20 Ultra, and down through the 600s from there. Cracked-screen phones get the same trade-in value.

This can bring the Galaxy S22 Ultra down to $100 at the lowest, which is pretty impressive for trading in a cracked-screen phone.

The Galaxy Z Fold3's trade-in isn't as generous (tops out at $640), but to make up for it, Samsung has a $400 instant rebate on top of the $100 you already got for clicking on the Live Show, giving you $500 off the phone and a free Galaxy Watch4 Classic or Watch4. That can get you down to $660 for the current foldable champion and the best Android smartwatch, much lower than Amazon's $1090 price.

If you haven't taken advantage of a phone deal yet this Prime Day, now is your last chance before these deals all turn back into pumpkins at midnight Pacific. And once you have, you might want to check out some last-minute phone accessory deals, including a gaggle of Galaxy cases.